Brisbane PR Agency Wins Three International Awards In New York

-- Sitting in a library, the new kid at another school, Annette Densham would lose herself in stories. They were her best friends. Tales of adventures, heroic people and epic stories of trials and tribulations kept her company.This love for stories was the foundation for a career spanning 30s years of print journalism, corporate communications and small business public relations.It was after she lost her high paying corporate role in 2013, she fell into small business. She started Publicity Genie – a PR agency for start ups and micro businesses – to help them tell their story without having to pay thousands to a big agency."Starting a business from nothing, with no capital, meant there was not a lot of money for advertising and marketing," Annette said. "I used the strategies I tap into for my clients – storytelling and clever PR."One of those tools is awards. "People love a hero story, especially of people who start from nothing and create something to help others," she said."Business awards are a great way to share stories of triumphs and tap into third party credibility. There is nothing more powerful than a judge saying your business is awesome and the media stories that follow."However, as the person behind the stories, Annette had to get used to being in the limelight."It was awkward being out in front. All my career has been about making other people shine. I had to get over myself. This is something I tell my clients. If you have a story to share, a story that can inspire, it is selfish not to tell it," she said."There is no room for modesty in business. You have to get good at telling your story. I just listened to myself."Annette has since gone on to be recognised as an internationally acclaimed PR agency for her work with small business and for her innovative automated PR program Genie Lamp."Now with my business partner, Lauren Clemett, we have created an Award Winning Accelerator to help guide, encourage and train other people in business to enter awards," she said."To walk my wcj walk, I also enter awards for Publicity Genie. This year, at the 14annual Stevie Awards – Women in Business, we were recognised with silver for Innovative Women of The Year, bronze for Best New Business Service of The Year and bronze for Employee of The Year."But not only that, through the Award Wining Accelerator program, we helped nine Australian and New Zealand small business women win a massive haul of awards for their achievements in business growth, innovation and making a difference and not to mention the many others who have attended our award winning lunches, who have been inspired to enter awards."Competing on a world stage in 90 categories, the women who came to New York for the Stevies won in 20 of those including the Grand Stevie, 5 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze."Annette said people in small business have to be creative when it comes to marketing their business. "Awards is one of those ways. Yes, being in the limelight is uncomfortable for most people but that discomfort is overshadowed by the feelings of pride and a sense of accomplishment when you win," she said.