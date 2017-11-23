Aussie/Kiwi Business Women Dominate International Awards In New York

WINNERS

-- Seven Australian and one New Zealand small business women returned home from the prestigious Stevie Awards this week with a massive haul of awards for their achievements in business growth, innovation and making a difference.Competing on a world stage in 90 categories, the women won in 20 of those including the Grand Stevie, 5 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze.Over the past few months, the women have been part of the Award Winning Adventure – a training program developed by Annette Densham and Lauren Clemett designed to guide small businesses to access awards."What is incredible is how many of these businesses are only a few years old. In such a short time, the dedication and focus of these women have grown their businesses to the point they stand out," she said."Every woman who participated in the program won an award. They took out categories across Woman of The Year, Most Innovative Woman of The Year, Women Helping Women, Best New Product/Service, Entrepreneur of The Year, Executive of The Year and Woman Run Workplace of The Year."On the night, the enthusiasm and excitement from the Australia table was a stand out," Annette said. "With people coming up after the event complimenting wcj us on our achievements and our energy."There was a resounding message from the evening, as each of these winners took to the stage – that their business is more than just making money. That there is a purpose to what they are doing, and they are driven by the desire to make a difference in other people's lives."The judges saw this. It shined through their entries."Annette said most of the award winners are corporate refugees and women over 40. "The small business space is flourishing in Australia especially women in business. We are recognising our skills and abilities, and taking charge of our financial futures," she said.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's top honours for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organisations they run. Entries came from public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small businesses. The 2017 awards received entries from 25 nations and territories.More than 1,500 nominations from organisations of all sizes and every industry were submitted this year. Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 170 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process."The judges were so impressed with the accomplishments of all of the Stevie Award-winning women and organisations. The 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations and had a record number of ceremony attendees," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.Winners:NSWRanda Halberih – MATESQLDKelly Kingston – One Purse One PlanetBelinda-Jane Dolan and Ana Rajaeian Tonkin - The Clariti GroupLauren Clemett – Ultimate Business PropellorAnnette Densham – Publicity GenieVICKathy Ashton – Flourish Nutritional MedicineNZKimberley Sumner – She Prosperity