November 2017





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


UK's top niche insurance businesses revealed

53 businesses recognised as some of the best brokerages providing specialised insurance services in the UK.
 
 
LONDON - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business UK magazine has just released the 2017 edition of Specialty Brokerages report, recognising 53 of the best brokerages providing specialised insurance services in the UK.

Following a turbulent year of historic events, such as Big Ben falling silent and several terrorist attacks in London and Manchester, it goes to show that risks faced by individuals and businesses are ever-changing. The brokerages profiled on this report are armed with years of experience and education, and know the ins and outs of various industry sectors to be able to guide their clients through every risk and exposure.

"This year's top brokerages have found their niche and provide specialised coverage for their clients' unique set of needs," said Paul Lucas, Insurance Business UK editor. "From motor trade and contractors to military vehicles and sports leagues, this year's selection of brokers is edging out the competition with their wealth of expertise, earning them the title of Top Specialty Brokerage 2017."

The wcj full report is available in issue 2.04 of Insurance Business UK, out now, or view the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/uk/rankings/uk-specialty-brokerages-2017/

###

Insurance Business UK is the definitive source of news, opinion & analysis for insurance brokers and advisers. Delivered online and in print, Insurance Business provides a real-time web service that keeps the industry up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and expert analysis affecting both their business and their industry. Insurance Business magazine is published bi-monthly and provides a unique offering featuring aspirational cover stories, in-depth analysis of industry news and a series of industry reports that recognise the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.

