Make Me Beautiful Celebrate Best Of British
As Britain gets Brexit jitters, Make Me Beautiful jewellers celebrate home grown talent by curating new collection from British brand Rodney Holman
"In times of uncertainty, it's important not to lose sight of one's values" explained Make Me Beautiful's director, Charlotte Frejya-Richwoods. "What made Britain great was a lasting commitment to quality, to building things that were made to stand the test of time. Rodney Holman's jewellery epitomises that. Not only does it fuse quality workmanship and materials designed to last, it evokes a heritage of great design. Small wonder that this family run business is still running strong in it's second generation - it's built on exactly the values we need to focus on as a nation so that nationally and internationally, we become a centre for excellence".
The new collection offers pieces finished in 18ct gold or rhodium plating at accessible and attractive price points from £15 to £30. A clear focus on traditional jewellery heritage is trodden within it, evoking the spirit of Tiffany's early work reinvented with modern finishing.
"It's a big thanks to our long term customers who've supported us and Rodney Holman over the years," continued wcj Frejya-Richwoods. "Whilst we've always tried to highlight British made, British designed and British brands, without their buy-in, it simply wouldn't have been possible to keep these specialist jewellery collections released. Clip earrings just aren't made in the volumes that their pierced sisters are, yet the commitment to quality for over four decades has won Rodney Holman a whole new generation of British women's hearts and we're proud to be enabling this at Make Me Beautiful."
Make Me Beautiful jewellers specialise in earrings for women who cannot, or do not want to have their ears pierced. Headquartered in Wimbledon, London, their site at https://www.make-
