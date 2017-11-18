 
News By Tag
* Jewellery
* Fashion
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wimbledon
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Make Me Beautiful Celebrate Best Of British

As Britain gets Brexit jitters, Make Me Beautiful jewellers celebrate home grown talent by curating new collection from British brand Rodney Holman
 
 
ERCL-RH-213-rodney-holman-pearl-orb-clip-earrings-
ERCL-RH-213-rodney-holman-pearl-orb-clip-earrings-
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jewellery
* Fashion
* Retail

Industry:
* Jewelry

Location:
* Wimbledon - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Products

WIMBLEDON, England - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Whatever one's thoughts on the referendum, Brexit jitters have captured the news headlines. British online jewellery retailer, Make Me Beautiful (www.make-me-beautiful.co.uk), have announced their preparations by curating a new Best of British collection featuring Gloucestershire based brand, Rodney Holman.

"In times of uncertainty, it's important not to lose sight of one's values" explained Make Me Beautiful's director, Charlotte Frejya-Richwoods. "What made Britain great was a lasting commitment to quality, to building things that were made to stand the test of time. Rodney Holman's jewellery epitomises that. Not only does it fuse quality workmanship and materials designed to last, it evokes a heritage of great design. Small wonder that this family run business is still running strong in it's second generation - it's built on exactly the values we need to focus on as a nation so that nationally and internationally, we become a centre for excellence".

The new collection offers pieces finished in 18ct gold or rhodium plating at accessible and attractive price points from £15 to £30. A clear focus on traditional jewellery heritage is trodden within it, evoking the spirit of Tiffany's early work reinvented with modern finishing.

"It's a big thanks to our long term customers who've supported us and Rodney Holman over the years," continued wcj Frejya-Richwoods. "Whilst we've always tried to highlight British made, British designed and British brands, without their buy-in, it simply wouldn't have been possible to keep these specialist jewellery collections released. Clip earrings just aren't made in the volumes that their pierced sisters are, yet the commitment to quality for over four decades has won Rodney Holman a whole new generation of British women's hearts and we're proud to be enabling this at Make Me Beautiful."

Make Me Beautiful jewellers specialise in earrings for women who cannot, or do not want to have their ears pierced. Headquartered in Wimbledon, London, their site at https://www.make-me-beautiful.co.uk supplies television and theatre costume departments, stylists and fashionistas worldwide. The new Rodney Holman collection debuts on 24th November 2017 with a pre-launch to existing customers before going on release to the general public.

For further information, please contact MRMedia.

Contact
Charlotte Frejya-Richwoods (Make Me Beautiful)
Angela Goldrich (PR agent, MRMedia)
***@mrmediagroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mrmediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Jewellery, Fashion, Retail
Industry:Jewelry
Location:Wimbledon - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Make Me Beautiful News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share