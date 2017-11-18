News By Tag
Rapid Health Care Beats UK NHS Crisis
Rapid health care launched to beat UK NHS waiting lists and give huge cost savings on all treatments
Rapid Health Care can save clients up to 70% on their surgery and medical treatment, with no referrals and immediate attention in a one-stop all encompassing visit. Consultations, tests/scans, procedures and final recovery are achieved in one visit. They offer access to 1000+ procedures ranging from straight forward cosmetic, dental, laser eye surgery, hip and knee replacement, neurosurgery, cardio surgery, orthopaedic surgery etc., to the latest Proton Therapy for Cancer Treatment.
Simon Stevens, Chief Exec Head of NHS England recently painted a bleak picture for staff outlook in the UK NHS which will hinder, in particular, expansion of mental health and the improvement of cancer care. "The waiting list will grow to 5 million people by 2021 wcj – that's 1 in 10 of us waiting for an operation". The problem is not restricted to the UK. In the USA waiting times have soared by 30% since 2014 (source: Forbes).
Some examples of savings reinforce how Rapid Health Care can revolutionise healthcare, particularly for UK and US patients. Using three surgeries as an example: a Prostate Resection will cost over £6,000 in the UK, but in Ukraine it would only be £1,400; a Lumpectomy £6,000 in UK compared to £1,250 and a Microdiscectomy £12,500 in the UK compared to £3,250 in Ukraine – and Ukraine prices include all tests, scans and English speaking agent, unlike other countries.
Rapid Health Care offers patients, frustrated with the long waits in the NHS, and willing to pay an affordable sum, a way to alleviate the worry, pain and stress from long waiting lists and uncertainty. Full details of the company and expansive range of treatments offered can be found at: www.rapidhealthcare.org .
For those who might be concerned about the quality of medical care in Ukraine, research shows Ukraine ranking amongst some of the best healthcare providers in the world. Ukraine has highly efficient systems and quality of care allied to the latest technology. Truly world-class.
Rapid Health Care has access to the top clinics in Kiev, Ukraine with highly qualified technicians and the latest technology. They will arrange all aspects of a customer's medical journey, from flights, transportation, apartment/hotel and their agent will accompany them and translate everything when necessary.
About Medical Tourism
The Medical Tourism industry is estimated to be worth £12Bn in 2017 and is growing every year. Due to in-country healthcare systems being unable to cope with demand, poor investment in people welfare, the significant increase in the cost of private health insurance policies and uncertainty as to policies covering treatment, patients are increasingly looking towards access to self-funded fast, low cost medical treatment.
About Rapid Health Care
Rapid Health Care, part of Rapid Health Care Group Limited was launched in September 2017. Founder and Managing Director Maria Faure says "At Rapid Health Care we recognise the need for immediate treatment with access to the top clinics in Kiev, Ukraine with the finest technicians and latest technology. We can arrange all aspects of a patient's medical journey, from flights, transportation, apartment/hotel and translate everything where necessary."
