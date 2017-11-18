News By Tag
Mid-size Hong Kong Company Is Now PGWorkForce After Acquisition By Mayor Investors
Recent years the industry surrounding self-employment has increased rapidly. For many years their company have offered legal, tax and administrative services to increase wcj the customers salary. This gave the customers more freedom and independence without the need of starting their own company.
The company behind PGWorkForce Ltd. has existed ever since 2008 and started out selling consulting expertise regarding tax and company law. Their company has since then specialized in hiring self-employed instead. After the acquisition they created PGWorkForce Ltd. in a joint venture to better represent their main focus.
More information can be found at their website which is also available in different languages: https://www.pgworkforce.com/
