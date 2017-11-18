 
Industry News





Mid-size Hong Kong Company Is Now PGWorkForce After Acquisition By Mayor Investors

 
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PGWorkForce Ltd. expands to new markets in Europe and Southeast Asia after a larger capital investment. Their main business model is to employ self-employed people who do work in many different industries around the world. The company is currently headquartered in Hong Kong central.

Recent years the industry surrounding self-employment has increased rapidly. For many years their company have offered legal, tax and administrative services to increase wcj the customers salary. This gave the customers more freedom and independence without the need of starting their own company.

The company behind PGWorkForce Ltd. has existed ever since 2008 and started out selling consulting expertise regarding tax and company law. Their company has since then specialized in hiring self-employed instead. After the acquisition they created PGWorkForce Ltd. in a joint venture to better represent their main focus.

More information can be found at their website which is also available in different languages: https://www.pgworkforce.com/
Source:PGWorkForce
Email:***@workmail.com
Tags:Hong Kong Company, Self Employment, Large investment
Industry:Services
Location:Central - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Subject:Joint Ventures
