EDP Europe appointed UK distributor for Hubbell Premise Wiring solutions

-- EDP Europe is delighted to announce its appointment as the UK distributor for Hubbell Premise Wiring solutions. Hubbell Premise Wiring is a leading manufacturer of high performance networking systems and components which deliver unmatched quality, innovation and reliability. Offering a full range of copper and fibre optic networking solutions, their products are designed to exceed current standards, enabling their customers to have confidence that the chosen solution will last long into the future.EDP Europe has been specialising in providing the data centre & IT industry with leading technology solutions for over 27 years, and this latest partnership expands EDP Europe's product offering in the structured cabling space. Hubbell NEXTSPEEDis a range of copper structured cabling systems with products fully factory tested and continuously third party verified to TIA 568-C.2 and ISO/IEC 11801 Class Ecomponent requirements. Hubbell is also leading the way in terms of meeting new CPR regulations with its Cat 6U/UTP, Cat 6F/FTP and Cat7 S/FTP installation cables achieving B2ca, Cca & B2ca classes respectively. As well as copper and fibre installation cables Hubbell offer a full range of products including patch cords, jacks, grounding kits, patch panels, modules and faceplates. NEXTSPEEDcomponents are backed by Hubbell's 25 Year applications assurance warranty.Speaking of wcj this new partnership EDP Europe's Managing Director Damian Stackhouse said "As EDP Europe looks to continue its expansion into the structured cabling market, establishing a partnership with a leading manufacturer like Hubbell is vital. Their product range is extensive and offers our clients excellent performance for their networking infrastructure requirements while also achieving compliance with currently evolving cabling standards"In response Stuart Mcllroy, the European Business Manager for Hubbell Premise Wiring (Europe) said "Hubbell are delighted to be partnering with EDP on this new joint venture. EDP has vast distribution experience within the data centre and structured cabling sectors and we look forward to working closely with them as we expand in the UK marketplace with structured cabling solutions that have been engineered to meet the new CPR regulations"Find out more by visiting https://www.edpeurope.com/ or contact EDP's sales team to discuss any requirements by emailing sales@edpeurope.com or call +44 (0)1376 510337.