Home backing up to forest preserve available in Elgin, IL
Beautiful front garden welcomes you to this very move in ready home with a HUGE private back yard which backs to the forest preserve.
People looking for a large yard with no neighbor's behind them will love the setting of this home that backs up to the forest preserve. The patio with attractive brick pillars, a sand pit, and a yard with storage shed offer amenities seldom found.
The convenient split level design of the home offers 1500 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home is move in ready, with fresh paint throughout, freshly refinished hardwood floors, a newer furnace and a roof that's like new.
The kitchen features granite countertops, double ovens, a side by side stainless refrigerator, and is spacious and light.
Built in 1967, the home was rehabbed in 2017 and features a 2 car attached garage.
There is a nice stone-faced fireplace in the family room in the partially finished basement. There is also a living room on the main floor. Sliders open from the dining area onto the patio.
The wcj home is in School District 46 and is conveniently located to the tollway and shopping. Taxes in 2015 wre $4945.
There is central air conditioning. Heat is propane, forced air, and there is a private well and private septic.
All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer are included.
Elgin is a community rich in activities with many city activities, concerts, events, movies, and other city-wide events. A look at the city's website will highlight the Tree Lighting Ceremony, The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, Nightmare on Chicago Street, Movies and Concerts in the Park and more.
Elgin has its own police and fire departments as well as all of the city services one would expect in a suburban city.
Elgin, zip code 60120, where this home is located, has a population of 51190 and 15633 households. There are 6659 homes with children. There is an even mix of male and female residents and 53% of the residents are married, with 47% either single, widowed, or divorced.
The median home sales price is $92000 and 32% of the people stay in their homes over 5 years. Home ownership is high with 66% of the population owning their own homes. Seventy-eight percent of the residents are employed in white collar jobs. The main employer is the service industry, followed by retail.
The overwhelming majority of people (93%) commute to their jobs by car, but there is quick access to Metra service as well.
There is plenty of opportunity for outdoor recreation in Elgin with 60 parks throughout the city, as well as a cross country skiing, soccer, golf courses, a sports complex, rock wall, racquetball, volleyball, BMX track, dog park, and over 60 programs and recreational offerings.
The average household income is $69074, with a per capita income of $21428.
For your private tour, call John Herman at 847 847 4711 or email assistant@propertyup.com
