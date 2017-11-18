 
TissUse GmbH to discuss multi-organ-on-a-chip technologies at Drug Discovery 2018

SMi reports: Reyk Horland, Vice President, Business Development at TissUse GmbH to discuss "Applying Multi-Organ-on-a-Chip Technologies for Predictive Substance Testing" at SMi's Drug Discovery conference in March 2018
 
 
WATERLOO, England - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Multi-organ-on-a-chip is a device which replicates the organs in a human body. This device can hugely increase the drug discovery and development process. The global multi-organ-on-a-Chip market is expected to reach $170 million by 2023* with a compound annual growth rate of 63.2 % between 2017 and 2023**. This demonstrates the increasing demand for this kind of technology.

With this in mind, Reyk Horland, Vice President, Business Development, TissUse GmbH will be discussing "Applying Multi-Organ-on-a-Chip Technologies for Predictive Substance Testing" at SMi's Drug Discovery conference taking place in London on 21st and 22nd March 2018. Reyk will cover an overview of the organ-on-a-chip landscape, an introduction to multi-organ-on-a-chip solutions, case studies of industrial adoption of multi-organ-on-a-chip models, a road map towards regulatory validation of targets and more.

Alongside the two-day conference, there will be two pre-conference workshops taking place on Tuesday 20th March 2018. The morning session will be led by Nicolas Clare, Technical Project Leader at Axol Bioscience. He will discuss Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Models and their use in Drug Discovery. The workshop is aimed at those who would like to understand the revolutionary biological technique of creating induced pluripotent stem cells (Ipsc) from any source material, differentiating them into different cell lineages and their use in drug discovery, either as healthy controls or disease models.

The afternoon workshop will be led by Emanuela Cuomo, Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca who will provide wcj an overview of CRISPR/Cas technologies and how they are applied to drug development. Specific examples will illustrate how genome editing is used in AstraZeneca pipeline to improve target identification and validation; also how it can be used to predict drug resistance and direct drug optimisation.

For more details about the conference and registration information, visit www.drug-discovery.co.uk/prlog

21st – 22nd March 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

* http://news.sys-con.com/node/4197237

** https://labiotech.eu/cn-bio-innovations-organ-chips-fda/

---end ---

Contact Information:

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate queries please contact Kieran Ronaldson at kronaldson@smi-online.co.uk. For media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
SMi group
***@smi-online.co.uk
