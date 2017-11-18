News By Tag
TissUse GmbH to discuss multi-organ-on-a-chip technologies at Drug Discovery 2018
SMi reports: Reyk Horland, Vice President, Business Development at TissUse GmbH to discuss "Applying Multi-Organ-on-a-Chip Technologies for Predictive Substance Testing" at SMi's Drug Discovery conference in March 2018
With this in mind, Reyk Horland, Vice President, Business Development, TissUse GmbH will be discussing "Applying Multi-Organ-
Alongside the two-day conference, there will be two pre-conference workshops taking place on Tuesday 20th March 2018. The morning session will be led by Nicolas Clare, Technical Project Leader at Axol Bioscience. He will discuss Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Derived Models and their use in Drug Discovery. The workshop is aimed at those who would like to understand the revolutionary biological technique of creating induced pluripotent stem cells (Ipsc) from any source material, differentiating them into different cell lineages and their use in drug discovery, either as healthy controls or disease models.
The afternoon workshop will be led by Emanuela Cuomo, Associate Principal Scientist at AstraZeneca who will provide wcj an overview of CRISPR/Cas technologies and how they are applied to drug development. Specific examples will illustrate how genome editing is used in AstraZeneca pipeline to improve target identification and validation; also how it can be used to predict drug resistance and direct drug optimisation.
For more details about the conference and registration information, visit www.drug-discovery.co.uk/
Drug Discovery
21st – 22nd March 2018
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
