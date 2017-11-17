News By Tag
Health Insurance Market - The Changing Dynamics
RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Health Insurance Market - The Changing Dynamics" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Health Insurance Market.
Our report "Health Insurance Market - The Changing Dynamics" provides a comprehensive analysis of market size of health insurance industry on the basis of premium underwritten, number of policies covered, market segmentation by public, private and standalone premium underwritten and schemes such as government, individual and group. The health insurance market has grown at a year on year growth rate of around 31% in 2015-16. The research report offers a well-framed picture of health insurance market dynamics, essential to get a grasp of the market nerve.
As per our research, the group health insurance schemes have a dominating share of around 48% followed by individual health insurance schemes and wcj government sponsored health insurance scheme. While government sponsored health scheme continued to lose its share, Individual health insurance schemes continued to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 21% during the period of 2011-12 to 2015-16. Our study finds that Maharashtra incurred highest gross premium with a share of 31% amongst other Indian states and reveals that the eastern part of India holds huge opportunity for the health insurers in the country.
Based on our thorough analysis of the past and present market trends, drivers, challenges and recent developments;
