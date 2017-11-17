 
The Black Friday Deals at Aer Blowdry Bar

aer Blowdry Bar is a leading hair salon in London which has recently announced the Black Friday offers for their customers. The current offer is one of its kind and open only for limited period.
 
 
LONDON - Nov. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- aer Blowdry Bar is a leading hair salon in London which has recently announced the Black Friday offers for their customers. The current offer is one of its kind and open only for limited period.

aer Blowdry Bar is celebrating the Black Friday for one full week. They will be providing up to 15% off all services between 21st Nov and 24th Nov. To redeem this offer, all you have to do is get an online appointment by using the code "blackfriday".

This week's revised pricing for services offered by aer blowdry bar are as follows:

£30 for aer blow dry

£39 for long/thick hair blowdry

£14.50 for eye brow thread

£12 for file & paint

In a yet another exciting offer, aer Blowdry Bar is offering 25% off for its first time threading and tinting clients. One can make the online appointment using the code "beauty25" or show the offer e-mail at their beauty salon and avail this offer now.

The highly trained staff of blow dry specialists and make-up artists at aer blowdry bar are fully ready for this offer and are thrilled to give their customers a nice, trendy and transformed look for great offer prices. They are also keen to find some new customers and expand wcj their business further. Currently, they are one of the best and are known for providing the best hair styling services to their customers in London. Their wide range of services include hair blow drying and up styling, threading, tinting, lash bar extension, manicures and pedicures.

If you too wish to avail these interesting offers on hair styling services, visit aer Blowdry Bar now. Make online bookings, redeem the offers and get the best hairstyle today. For more information about the offer, visit http://aerblowdrybar.com/ or for bookings, contact them at 0207 244 9499.

About The Company:

aer blowdry bar (http://aerblowdrybar.com/) is the brainchild of ex-L'Oreal hair care executive and self-confessed blowdry addict Anushka Lakhani. Having lived in five different countries and always insisting on 'perfect' hair, Anushka tried and tested every blowdry on offer to find the best for her unruly hair. She now knows what it takes to get the perfect blowdry and how to make it last. Noticing a lack of good quality and affordable blowdries in London, she embarked on her dream, to open her very own blow dry bar in the heart of Kensington.

Click to Share