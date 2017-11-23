ProjectSnapp Launches KickStarter Campaign to Help Fund Small Business and Help Families in need

A small company out of Denver, CO is trying to help families this holiday season with its recently launched KickStarter campaign

-- ProjectSnapp LLC launched its first version of its Mobile App early November this year on Google Play and soon to be launched on the Apple store in the coming days. So far, the app has gained some good traction but they are looking to take the project to the next level by hiring a professional team. In return for the pledges they receive, they are offering some unique incentives to its Backers, including giving back this holiday season to families in need.By pledging in the top two tiers the owner is looking to give back to the community by donating time and gifts to families wcj who need it most. They are offering to provide up to 10 hours of volunteer work to any Denver organization of the Backers choice and by Sponsoring families and provide gifts up to $100 for Christmas this year for each pledge.If you are interested in contributing to a small Denver company and help them sponsor families for Christmas and give back to the local community, you can find their campaign on their social media pages and KickStarter, which is currently live and taking pledges.