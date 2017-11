STAG's Smart Testing Online Courses Will Benefit IT Company Employees' Training and Development

Introduces two courses that consist of short engaging lessons with focus on application and skill building

--the business unit ofthat has over the years conducted over 1000 specialist masterclass/workshops in software testing is now online. Theof CleanSoft Academy is ready with the launch of two courses "" and ""."With extreme focus on rapid skilling rather than just knowledge enhancement, at CleanSoft Academy we have structured the course with short engaging application-oriented 'bite-sized' lessons of 5-8 minutes enabling the learner to think better and test smarter" says, CEO of STAG Software Pvt ltd.STAG Software believes that with the launch of its digital learning platform it can make a valuable impact far and wide to the IT company employees training and development needs while contributing to a world free of defects.STAG Software is a Bengaluru based pure-play software testing services provider. Our specialist wcj solutions enable customer to deliver clean software via robust validation, make their practice smarter, and transform people by equipping them with modern scientific techniques. The solutions are powered by Hypothesis Based Testing (HBT) - a scientific test methodology. CleanSoft Academy, the learning division of STAG Software offers Assessment of competencies / skills, masterclasses/workshops powered by HBT and enabling implementation of HBT via indoctrination. Visit Digital Learning platform - http://stag.learnyst.com