News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sheridan Livery Inn Awarded "Diners Choice Award" Top 10 Restaurants for Group Bookings
"We want to thank our amazing staff for their commitment to providing positive and exceptional experiences - it's noticed by our customers and by us!" said Assistant General Manager, Pina Decanini.
It's rare for a historic property to have the space to accommodate large groups of diners, however wcj this is not the case for the Sheridan. After bringing on Taylor Hospitality to manage their property, the spacious dining room underwent a total update adding two loft spaces, extra seating for the bar, and a large private room for groups. They can easily accommodate up to 50 people in their outdoor covered patio, and up to 40 guests in the private 1887 room. Guests can enjoy a quick lunch, private buffet, or a luxurious dinner with their group in the Sheridan's newly updated restaurant.
More information about the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant can be found at http://sheridanliveryinn.com/
#####
About Taylor Hospitality
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently, Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates. Taylor Hospitality is an Up to Par Management company.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at taylorhospitality.com
Contact
Marketing Manager
Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse