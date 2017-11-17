News By Tag
Brentwood Home celebrates the holidays with 15% off sitewide through November 29
Shop gifts for new parents, homeowners, fitness lovers, pets and more with code CUDDLEUP
Give the gift of better zzz's with Brentwood Home's top picks this holiday season, including:
Better for your baby mattresses, starting at $349
Perfect for new or expecting parents, the Wildfern and Poppy 2-Stag Crib Mattresses are handcrafted with only the best materials, offer the right amount of support for infants and toddlers. Best of all, Brentwood Home crib mattresses are free of any chemical fire retardants, are PVC, lead and phthalate free. Learn more here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/
For furry friends – a new pet bed, $125-$185 The Runyon Pet Bed is designed for orthopedic support, easy maintenance, and classic style; it checks all of the boxes for the perfect pet bed. Details here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/
For wcj the yogi - Crystal Cove Yoga Collection, $169
The Crystal Cove Bundle that comes with Brentwood Home's top-selling yoga bolster, meditation cushion and Pranayama pillow. Made with a beautiful combination of natural and non-toxic materials like buckwheat and GOTS certified organic cotton, each item includes box-stitched carry handles for easy transport from home to class, an adjustable fill for unique needs, plus a removable and washable outer cover. The Crystal Cove Collection is a must have to wind down after a long day or for a restorative pre-bedtime practice. For more info, click here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/
The gift of a better night's sleep, mattresses, from $795
Make your loved one's dreams come true, literally, with the gift of a new mattress shipped directly to their door. The eco-friendly Cedar (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/
For the in-laws, grandparents or new homeowners - Pillows, Quilts, and Sheets, from $79
Did you know pillows should be replaced as often as every six months? Our Helena Latex pillow (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/
