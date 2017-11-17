 
Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Brentwood Home celebrates the holidays with 15% off sitewide through November 29

Shop gifts for new parents, homeowners, fitness lovers, pets and more with code CUDDLEUP
 
 
Shop Brentwood Home's holiday gifts
Shop Brentwood Home's holiday gifts
 
LOS ANGELES - Nov. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Brentwood Home (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/), California-based designer of healthy, luxurious, affordable home essentials is offering 15 percent off its entire site November 21-29 using code CUDDLEUP.

Give the gift of better zzz's with Brentwood Home's top picks this holiday season, including:

Better for your baby mattresses, starting at $349

Perfect for new or expecting parents, the Wildfern and Poppy 2-Stag Crib Mattresses are handcrafted with only the best materials, offer the right amount of support for infants and toddlers. Best of all, Brentwood Home crib mattresses are free of any chemical fire retardants, are PVC, lead and phthalate free. Learn more here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/wildfern-crib-and-toddler-mattress) and  here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/poppy-crib-and-toddler-mattress).

For furry friends – a new pet bed, $125-$185          The Runyon Pet Bed is designed for orthopedic support, easy maintenance, and classic style; it checks all of the boxes for the perfect pet bed. Details here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/runyon-deluxe-orth...).

For wcj the yogi - Crystal Cove Yoga Collection, $169

The Crystal Cove Bundle that comes with Brentwood Home's top-selling yoga bolster, meditation cushion and Pranayama pillow. Made with a beautiful combination of natural and non-toxic materials like buckwheat and GOTS certified organic cotton, each item includes box-stitched carry handles for easy transport from home to class, an adjustable fill for unique needs, plus a removable and washable outer cover. The Crystal Cove Collection is a must have to wind down after a long day or for a restorative pre-bedtime practice. For more info, click here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/crystal-cove-bundle).

The gift of a better night's sleep, mattresses, from $795

Make your loved one's dreams come true, literally, with the gift of a new mattress shipped directly to their door. The eco-friendly Cedar (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/cedar-mattress?variant=42802445516),  top-selling Oceano (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/oceano-mattress?variant=19259097094) and premium but affordable Ojai (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/ojai-mattress?variant=43924565836) are the highest quality mattresses available for purchase online.  All handcrafted in Los Angeles and come a zero-risk guarantee (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/collections/mattresses). Shop here (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/collections/mattresses).

For the in-laws, grandparents or new homeowners - Pillows, Quilts, and Sheets, from $79

Did you know pillows should be replaced as often as every six months? Our Helena Latex pillow (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/helena-pillow) is filled with 100 percent latex ribbons and organic cotton fibers plus an organic cotton cover for sweet, eco-friendly dreams. Pair with Brentwood Home sheets (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/sonoma-sheet-set?variant=20766097606) or quilt (https://www.brentwoodhome.com/products/beachwood-linen-quilt?variant=11558063622) for a luxuriously thoughtful gift.

Contact
Brentwood Home
***@brentwoodhome.com
End
