Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC Mount Prospect 2017 Holiday Toy Drive
Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC has partnered with the Village's Fire Department for a drive that will see all toy donations delivered to local children in need this holiday season. The Mount Prospect office will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts for all ages.
"We are proud to continue our office tradition of giving back in the community," said Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC Partners Trisha Chokshi and Agostino Filippone. "In addition to other charitable events we are happy to be a part of, this holiday event helps bring special magic to local families."
To donate, visit Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC at 401 E. Prospect Avenue, Suite 217 in Mount Prospect. If you would prefer to arrange for a pick-up, please contact the office at (847) 346-5565.
About Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC: Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC is a boutique law firm specializing in the areas of immigration, wcj real estate, small business, estate planning, injury, and civil litigation matters. Our attorneys are committed to providing each client with the attention they need to resolve their legal matters quickly and successfully. Under its mission to be an adaptable, approachable, and affordable firm, Chokshi Filippone Law, LLC offers clients fixed fee and limited scope representation, a cost-friendly alternative to traditional hourly billing practice. Our offices in Chicago and Mount Prospect serve clients across the area as well as a base for state-wide assistance.
For more information, visit www.Law-CF.com
