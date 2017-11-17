News By Tag
Catholic Memorial High School Haunted House Raises Money for Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin
On November 22, 2017 Catholic Memorial High School presented Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin with a $16,800 donation from their annual haunted house. The proceeds were then double thanks to a business match grant from the Fotch Family Foundation turning it into $33,400. The funds will be used to provide free homes to wounded war heroes in Wisconsin.
"Words cannon't express how thankful we are to all the students, parents, and faculty of Catholic Memorial for all the effort put into their haunted house and the generous donation made to Operation Finally Home. We are excited to complete Army Sergeant Joe Davis's home in Waukesha. These funds will help us start a 5th Operation Finally Home project after the Davis home is complete." -David Belman President of Belman Homes who is the builder spearheading wcj the Operation Finally Home Projects in Wisconsin.
To learn more about Catholic Memorial's haunted house visit: https://www.edline.net/
About Operation FINALLY HOME:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
About Belman Homes:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
About Catholic Memorial High School:
Catholic Memorial High School is a private high school located in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Founded in 1949, CMH is a college preparatory high school emphasizing value-based education that strengthens the character of the whole student intellectually and spiritually. Catholic Memorial High School is also deeply rooted in serving the community. All students are granted opportunities to learn how to become a servant leader who serves the Church and the greater Waukesha community, thus preparing CMH graduates to go out and serve the world.
