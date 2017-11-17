 
Catholic Memorial High School Haunted House Raises Money for Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin

 
 
CMH Presenting Donation to OFH Team
CMH Presenting Donation to OFH Team
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Nov. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Each year, Catholic Memorial High School puts on a haunted house as a service project run by students and parents to help raise funds that go directly to veterans' charities. The annual haunted house is located on school grounds at a house formerly known as "Maniac Manor." We are honored that this year Catholic Memorial High School selected Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin as their 2017 charity of choice.

On November 22, 2017 Catholic Memorial High School presented Operation Finally Home in Wisconsin with a $16,800 donation from their annual haunted house. The proceeds were then double thanks to a business match grant from the Fotch Family Foundation turning it into $33,400. The funds will be used to provide free homes to wounded war heroes in Wisconsin.

"Words cannon't express how thankful we are to all the students, parents, and faculty of Catholic Memorial for all the effort put into their haunted house and the generous donation made to Operation Finally Home.  We are excited to complete Army Sergeant Joe Davis's home in Waukesha.  These funds will help us start a 5th Operation Finally Home project after the Davis home is complete." -David Belman President of Belman Homes who is the builder spearheading wcj the Operation Finally Home Projects in Wisconsin.

To learn more about Catholic Memorial's haunted house visit: https://www.edline.net/pages/Catholic_Memorial_High_School/Main_Menu/1730230586624351522/Extra-Curriculars/Haunted_House

About Operation FINALLY HOME:

Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

About Belman Homes:

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com

About Catholic Memorial High School:

Catholic Memorial High School is a private high school located in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Founded in 1949, CMH is a college preparatory high school emphasizing value-based education that strengthens the character of the whole student intellectually and spiritually. Catholic Memorial High School is also deeply rooted in serving the community. All students are granted opportunities to learn how to become a servant leader who serves the Church and the greater Waukesha community, thus preparing CMH graduates to go out and serve the world.

Nicole Becher
