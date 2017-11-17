News By Tag
'Katarina Line' Fundraising Drive Raises $35,000 For Down Syndrome Associations
Company Donates Amount Equal to One Euro For Every Guest Who Booked a Cruise in 2017
Katarina Line presented checks of equal value – approximately $17,500 each – to the two Down syndrome centers in Dubrovnik and Rijeka in a special ceremony recently. The money will help to improve the quality of life for people with Down syndrome, providing them with improved medical care, education and employment.
"Down syndrome affects nearly one in 700 births of all races and nationalities, so we all probably know someone who has been impacted by it," said Daniel Hauptfeld, marketing director for Katarina Line. "We felt that contributing to this worthy cause was one of the best ways for our company to celebrate 25 years of success in business."
Hauptfeld noted that wcj customers, partners and friends are still contributing to the drive. Therefore, the additional funds will be presented to the Down syndrome associations during the company's 25th anniversary celebrations in Opatija on November 25th.
Those who wish to donate can still do so through the Katarina Line website, at http://www.katarina-
Katarina Line offers a diverse program of land tours and small ship cruises in Croatia. It pays commission on all travel agent bookings, which account for more than 98% of its business. For more information on Katarina Line land tours and cruises, visit www.katarina-
About Katarina Line
Katarina Line is an award-winning DMC, including "Best Croatian DMC," and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 60 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 30,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia. The company enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-
Media Contact
Andrew Stevens
andrew@herman-
212-616-1190
