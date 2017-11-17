Innovations Showed Fall Collection at BDNY

New York design studio introduced new wallcoverings in gallery-like setting

-- Innovations displayed their fall collection in a gallery-like setting at Boutique Design New York. Custom, oversized frames of new wallcoverings like Botanica, Yosemite, Watercolor and Labyrinth—all in rich shades of Sangria, Innovations' 2017 Color of the Year—captured the attention of record-breaking crowds at the trade fair."The BDNY show has without doubt become the premier hospitality show in the United States, if not worldwide," said VP of Sales Michael Freedman. "We saw designers from every corner of the U.S. and from Australia and Europe. As New Yorkers, BDNY is a unique opportunity for us to host wcj the design community in our home city; we have a special connection to the show."A design-driven, family-owned company, Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc., has been creating unique solutions for interiors since 1975. Their Design Studio, based in New York City, collaborates with artisans around the world to develop solutions for the vertical surface—wallcoverings, textiles and faux leathers—all offered with the highest level of personal service. At Innovations, the name speaks for itself.