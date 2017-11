Four Pillars Executives Collecting Donations for the Homeless

COLUMBUS – In the spirit of giving back, one local marketing firm is making sure that as many people as possible are able to enjoy this holiday season.

-- Four Pillars Executives, a small marketing consulting firm located on the east side of Columbus, is currently collecting items that will be made into care packages for the homeless. The collection will run for the next few weeks and the care packages will be passed out near the end of December. According to Corporate Trainer Michelle, "This time of year many people are always looking for ways to give back to the community, but don't have the ability to dedicate large amounts of time. Therefore, our team wanted to make sure that this project wouldn't require more than people are able to give this season, while still helping as many people as possible." Trainer Kristian added that "This is a great opportunity to get into the spirit of what the holidays represent and make a difference in the lives of others."The company is collecting various items including but not limited to travel size toiletries, bread, gloves, hand warmers, feminine products, and peanut butter until December 23rd. If you or someone you know would be interested in donating, visit their website, www.fourpillarsexecutives.com for more details.Four Pillars is a private outsourced marketing firm. They work with companies large and small to develop and execute marketing strategies to assist their growing needs. In a demanding market that is ever changing, the need for brands to adapt to the competitive world is the difference between success and failure. At Four Pillars Executives their strategies help clients expand their markets to more populations while establishing long term relationships. The people they connect with get high integrity consultants with an at ease approach that ensures the best one on one experience to fit their needs. Their personalized approach has a track record that leads to a more profitable venture for their clients and a positive experience for their consumers.