News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Four Pillars Executives Collecting Donations for the Homeless
COLUMBUS – In the spirit of giving back, one local marketing firm is making sure that as many people as possible are able to enjoy this holiday season.
The company is collecting various items including but not limited to travel size toiletries, bread, gloves, hand warmers, feminine products, and peanut butter until December 23rd. If you or someone you know would be interested in donating, visit their website, www.fourpillarsexecutives.com for more details.
About wcj Four Pillars Executives
Four Pillars is a private outsourced marketing firm. They work with companies large and small to develop and execute marketing strategies to assist their growing needs. In a demanding market that is ever changing, the need for brands to adapt to the competitive world is the difference between success and failure. At Four Pillars Executives their strategies help clients expand their markets to more populations while establishing long term relationships. The people they connect with get high integrity consultants with an at ease approach that ensures the best one on one experience to fit their needs. Their personalized approach has a track record that leads to a more profitable venture for their clients and a positive experience for their consumers.
Contact
Katerina Griffiths
***@mbdinnovations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse