Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Growing Up in Burbank
Authors Wesley H. Clark & Michael B. McDaniel will be available to sign copies of book
Life in Burbank during the '60s and '70s was an unparalleled experience. From biking Lucky Busters trail to enjoying movies at the Cornell Theater and shopping at The Akron, Burbankers' choices of entertainment seemed endless. Relive fond memories of dining out at Genio's, the Dip or Santoro's. Recall visits to the Golden Mall before heading home to watch Dark Shadows on television. While some of the local icons may have changed, the spirit has remained the same—and it's waiting to be rediscovered. Authors Wes Clark and Mike McDaniel guide you through their hometown and remember the fads, the hijinks and the places that made Burbank the place it is today.
About the Author:
Wes Clark was born in Los Angeles but his family moved to Burbank when he was eight; he was educated mostly in Burbank schools. He met Mike McDaniel in 1972 and they graduated from Burbank Senior High School in 1974. They have always been intensely interested in history. Clark lives in Springfield, Virginia, with his wife of thirty-seven years. They have three kids and six grandchildren. An electrical wcj engineer, he works for the United States Patent and Trademark Office. His website is at wesclark.com.
Mike McDaniel was born at the Burbank Community Hospital (now gone), and has lived in Burbank in the same house for sixty-two years. He was educated in Burbank schools. Mike has been married for thirty-eight years; he and his wife have five children. Mike has worked for the City of Burbank for thirty years and is the supervisor of the City Print Shop (printing being a vocation he learned in high school). Retirement beckons there, too.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
731 North San Fernando Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91502
When: Friday, December 1st, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
