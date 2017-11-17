New prestigious Ashlands Manor care home chooses Gainsborough baths to enhance luxurious service

Ashlands Manor has chosen Gentona baths from Gainsborough Specialist Bathing

-- Operated by Newcare, Ashlands Manor is a new 57-bed long term care facility located in South Manchester that has installed Gentona accessible power baths from Gainsborough Specialist Bathing to enhance its luxurious service.Based in Ashton-on-Mersey in Sale, Ashlands Manor is at the forefront of nursing, dementia and residential care. As its interior design offers advanced care with contemporary styling, aesthetic bathing solutions were deemed a necessity by the Newcare Commissioning Managers. Hence, as the trusted and proven leader, Gainsborough Specialist Bathing was selected to provide power-assisted Gentona baths so a superior assisted bathing experience could be provided.Kay Johnson, Group Commissioning and Operations Manager for Newcare, was instrumental in selecting Gainsborough baths at Ashlands Manor. She believes it is essential to provide assistive baths that reinforce quality care whilst offering efficient performance and tangible cost savings. Kay explains: "When we began building the new care facilities, I researched bathing companies and Gainsborough Specialist Bathing was extremely helpful in providing information. It was also competitive from a financial point of view and appeared to offer everything we required. An experienced Gainsborough Regional Manager paid us a visit and we were happy with the specifications they suggested. As we were in the build process, the bath installations were agreed at a mutually convenient time and this went through very smoothly."Kay add: "Newcare is firmly committed to delivering the highest standards with the residents' best interest at heart. Gainsborough baths provide this and do everything we want them to do. Newcare is very much a people company and Gainsborough baths reflect this user-centric approach. The staff are happy with them and the adjustable height functionality and transfer seats ensure safe working conditions."Kay continues: "At our Nottingham home, residents use the Gainsborough baths on a daily basis and continually provide positive feedback. We expect similar results from our Gentona's here at Ashlands Manor. The overall bathing experience Gainsborough provides encourages relaxation which is key to our therapy programme. It helps residents be more open to activities and improves well-being and positivity. Our team and residents have been really impressed with Gainsborough."All bedrooms at Ashlands Manor contain en-suite wet rooms however residents have the choice of using an accessible bathroom with a Gentona bath. The Gentona from Gainsborough is an operational wcj efficient, variable height specialist bath with bather transfer seat. The seat delivers enhanced dignity and care for residents by reducing the need for manual handling. Lowering to a convenient height for wheelchair transfers, the seat can be smoothly lifted, rotated and lowered by the carer so the bather is immersed in temperature controlled water. Once the bather is positioned appropriately the bath can then be raised to allow a safe-working height for carers. This means washing residents does not require excessive and repetitive bending which can lead to back injury and staff sickness. The combination of the powered seat and hi-lo facility provides safer moving and handling with less risk of injury for both carers and bathers.One of the Gentona's at Ashlands Manor incorporates a sensory unit, Air Spa and light system. These specialist features provide hydrotherapy and chromotherapy for residents so bathing becomes an enjoyable event rather than simply a practical process. The relaxing sensation of massaging water and the visual stimulus of multi-coloured LED lights encourages bather engagement and can help with therapy programmes beyond the bathroom.