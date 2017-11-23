News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Elite Cars Offers Big Price Reductions and Exciting Deals for White Friday Sale
The Elite Cars offers huge price reductions and a range of exclusive deals for the White Friday sale this weekend.
· Different deals are offered on selected luxury car models
· Enjoy huge price reductions on the latest models of luxury cars
DUBAI, UAE—The much-awaited season of those who are aiming to own a luxury car has finally arrived. For this year's White Friday, The Elite Cars' big sale just got bigger with huge price reductions on its selected iconic brands.
Apart from discounts, shoppers can also take advantage of exciting offers such as holiday packages, free registration, free window tinting, discounted accessories for Range Rover, and many more.
To avail these deals, purchases must be made at the showroom from November 24 (Friday) from 10am to 10pm and November 24 (Saturday) from 9am to 10pm. All the cars on promotion wcj come with a different freebie.
Moreover, in its ongoing collaboration with HolidayMe, The Elite Cars will automatically provide anyone who walks in with 10% discount on the holiday destination of their choice. Meanwhile, customers who purchase a Cadillac ATS or CTS will receive a free holiday, inclusive of roundtrip tickets, hotel and transfers.
Commenting on the upcoming White Friday sale event, Mr. Rakan Turki, founder and CEO of The Elite Cars, said: "This is by far the biggest event that we have geared up for this year as we want to provide our customers with the best and most memorable White Friday shopping experience. This year, we have in store a number of different deals as well as huge price reductions on the most iconic models. To set our dealership apart from others, we also offer holiday packages, which serve as the highlight of our promotion. We are looking forward to welcoming a number of customers in the weekend and making their dream of owning a luxury car come true."
The Elite Cars is anticipating a huge number of customers to flock to its showroom this coming weekend to grab its deals. Hence, everyone is advised to hurry while stocks last.
###
The Elite Cars is one of the most reputable luxury car dealerships in Dubai offering the most iconic brands under one roof. To grab its White Friday deals and offers, visit https://goo.gl/
Media Contact
The Elite Cars
***@theelitecars.com
043212290
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 23, 2017