The Number One English Grammar Website Grammarist Launches iOS App

The number one English Grammar Website, which has long been helping people learn English grammar, has launched the Grammarist app for the iOS platform.

-- With more and more people preferring to use their mobile and smart phones in place of their computers, this handy app will prove a boon to English language content creators.Its user friendly design and interface make it possible for both content creation professionals and anyone seeking to communicate effectively in English to write in flawless native level English. Says Aia Laser, the----of Grammarist, "What's great about the Grammarist is the fact that its many features will make an effective English language communicator out of anyone."The power packed features incorporated in Grammarist include the most powerful proofreading engine in the world. This lets the user correct grammar, spelling and contextual mistakes quite easily. The end-result is flawless native level English language content.Another interesting feature that the app offers the user is the ability to format and style the text. Besides, they can enhance their ability to use the English language by referring to contextual definitions, synonyms and even smart suggestions. What's more the translation feature lets one communicate in forty different languages. A user struggling to identify the wcj right English language word can suggest the corresponding word from another language to obtain the exact English match.The two pane view provides a tablet like experience to the user making the actual writing experience very pleasurable indeed. While there might be similar apps in the market, Grammarist has the tremendous advantage of having helped people improve their English language grammar online, over the past decade. This has provided the company with unique experience and insight about how to educate people about the finest nuances of the English language.The fact that the app has been extremely well received is borne out by the effusive praise that it has received from users. As one user aptly puts it, "I cannot recommend this app enough. I no longer have to worry about mistakes. My writing is enhanced and always professional now!"By all accounts the Grammarist app seems all set to become a must have for both serious content creators and those desirous of communicating extremely well in English.972-52-6353192