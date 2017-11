The rise of biometric technology : border security perspectives from US DHS, UK, Australia and EU

Visit www.bordersec.com/prlog

-- With a recent surge of nations utilising biometric technologies to achieve 'seamless and autonomous' border controls,conference will provide presentations on this essential and timely topic.This comes at a relevant time with the European Parliament recently approving a new entry/exit system to store biometric info of all non-EU citizens visiting the EU Schengen area by 2020, which could include British citizens in a post-Brexit era. Similarly, the US Department of Homeland Security is looking to implement facial recognition capabilities to expedite border crossing processes.Presentations at the conference include:PROFESSOR JAMES FERRYMAN, Professor of Computational Vision Computer Science, University of Reading and Project Lead, EU 'PROTECT' ProjectUpdates and progress made for EU PROTECT including legal, social and ethical analysis of the PROTECT contactless biometric ID system, challenges facing the project and future timeframes.LEE BOWES, Acting Deputy Associate Director, Immigration Records and Identity Services Directorate, US Citizen and Immigration Services, US Department of Homeland SecurityHow the DHS is enhancing identity management practices through expanded biometrics and plans to replace transactional processes with upfront enrolment and subsequent verification.PATRICK NEMETH, Director of Identity Operations Division, Office of Biometric Identity Management, US Department of Homeland SecurityUpdates on the Homeland Advanced Recognition Technology (HART) Program as well as multi-module capabilities, new modularity plug and play specifications and EU information-sharingPAUL CROSS, Assistant Secretary Enterprise Biometrics, Identity and Bioometrics Division, Australian Department of Immigration and Border ProtectionProject Seamless Traveller - extending the use of self-processing technologies to 90% of travellers in airports and developing next-gen border security capabilities by industry and international cooperationMore information can be found on www.bordersec.com/prlog.With the migration crisis ongoing throughout the Mediterranean and mainland Europe, free-movement a critical and divisive focus of the BREXIT negotiations, as well as a new wcj administration in the White House, SMi Group's Border Security 2018 promises to be more topical and relevant than ever before.Featured speakers also include representatives from Italian Navy, Portuguese Maritime Authority and Ministry of Defence, Swedish National Bureau of Investigation, Borders and Immigration UK, Delegation of the European Union to Turkey, Schiphol Airport, Airpol and more.Those interested in attending are advised to register on the event website. There is currently a £200 Early Bird discount which expires on 30 November.To get full access of the complete updated programme and topics, visit www.bordersec.com/prlog.---- END ----For sponsorship packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi- online.co.uk . For delegate enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi- online.co.uk . For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia on +44 20 7827 6102 or hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk