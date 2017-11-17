 
Black Friday Deals Unveiled at Van Scoy Diamonds

As Black Friday is just around the corner, so, to celebrate the spirit of festivals, Van Scoy Diamonds is launching its online event starting on Black Friday and running through the Cyber Monday. They are offering exciting deals at just $6.99.
 
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Nov. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Van Scoy Diamonds, the renowned jewelry brand in West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina is all excited to launch this 3-day event on Black Friday. The event will offer exclusive range of diamond jewelry at best prices.

"Whether you want to gift earrings, rings, pendants or something unique designed by elite designers in US, you will get it all in your budget during the event. First time ever, handpicked collection by our designers is on sale online and this is indeed the best time of the year to avail discounts on something the diamond lovers always wanted", said the spokesperson from Van Scoy Diamonds team.

Block your calendar from 24th to 27th November and get ready to see the best designer range at never before prices, all online and delivered right on your doorstep. This is not all. If you are looking for bridal jewelry, you have this biggest of opportunity to avail the discounts wcj on the same too.

Patricia D'souza, one of the loyal online customers commented on the upcoming event, "Van Scoy Diamonds has always left me awe-struck for their unique designs and impeccable quality over these years. I am so excited to know that now I can buy the same quality and designer collection at lower prices. I am waiting so much to see what all they have stored in that costs me just as low as $6.99 or near. This is a wonderful way to gift my loved ones this festive season."

The team at Van Scoy Diamonds is equally enthusiastic to welcome new and old patrons at this online gala event triggering the festive season. The team of designers believes in not only inviting new customers on this event, but, building a lifelong relation so that they can reach out to Van Scoy whenever they need jewelry for the special moments of their life.ts.

About Van Scoy Diamonds

Van Scoy Diamonds offer fine jewelry values and brand service with wide range of diamond and fashion jewelry online. With an experience of 25 years, the team is all zealous to bring in exclusive collection and is loved by people in greater Greensboro area. It takes pride in its 60 years of legacy in helping customers find the ideal bridal jewelry, engagement rings and wedding sets.

For more Information Visit - https://www.vanscoydiamonds.com/black-friday-specials/all...

***@vanscoydiamonds.com
336-855-0103
