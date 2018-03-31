News By Tag
PROMO ALERT: The Lind Boracay Offers Romantic Package Until March 2018
Experience a romantic and enhanced luxe tropical lifestyle at The Lind Boracay without breaking the bank. This beachfront accommodation launches its "Just For 2" promo, which comes with exciting rewards and privileges.
Here's a summary of the web-exclusive deal:
JUST FOR 2 PROMO
Validity: Until March 31, 2018
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Inclusions:
- Daily buffet breakfast
- One-time dinner for 2
- Airport transfer
- Complimentary bottled water
- 60-massage for 2
- Welcome drinks
This deal is available only for direct booking on The Lind Boracay's website at https://www.thelindhotels.com/
The Lind sets out to become a bastion of luxury and a beacon of style in the world-famous island. This beachfront hotel in Boracay redefines tropical holiday affluence and takes leisure to new heights by providing the following:
- 119 rooms and suites that open to enchanting views of the garden, pools or sea
- essential room amenities such as cable TV, minibar, safe, phone, and premium toiletries
- an all-day dining restaurant that is a prime destination for buffet breakfast in Boracay
- a beach bar that serve hand-tossed pizzas and pastas as well as roast meats all cooked in a rustic stone oven
- a glorious infinity pool, the only one of its kind in White Beach
- Sprawling swimming pools, fitness center, a worldclass spa, a concierge, ballroom, and Kid's Club
To know more about this Boracay Station 1 accommodation and to book direct online, interested parties may log wcj on https://www.thelindhotels.com/
The Lind Boracay
Station 1, Barangay Balabag
Boracay Island, Malay
Aklan, 5608, Philippines
Phone Number: 835 8888
