 
News By Tag
* The Lind Boracay
* Boracay Accommodation
* Hotel In Boracay
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


PROMO ALERT: The Lind Boracay Offers Romantic Package Until March 2018

Experience a romantic and enhanced luxe tropical lifestyle at The Lind Boracay without breaking the bank. This beachfront accommodation launches its "Just For 2" promo, which comes with exciting rewards and privileges.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
The Lind Boracay
Boracay Accommodation
Hotel In Boracay

Industry:
Travel

Subject:
Deals

Nov. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Boracay Island, PHILIPPINES — Experience a romantic and enhanced luxe tropical lifestyle at The Lind Boracay without breaking the bank. This beachfront accommodation launches its "Just For 2" promo, which comes with exciting rewards and privileges.

Here's a summary of the web-exclusive deal:

JUST FOR 2 PROMO
Validity: Until March 31, 2018
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Inclusions:
- Daily buffet breakfast
- One-time dinner for 2
- Airport transfer
- Complimentary bottled water
- 60-massage for 2
- Welcome drinks

This deal is available only for direct booking on The Lind Boracay's website at https://www.thelindhotels.com/. Here, guests must click the "BOOK NOW" button and input their travel dates to begin the reservation process. They will then be asked to select a room and fill out personal info sheet. Instant confirmation is guaranteed. This online system is powered by DirectWithHotels, and secured by Trustwave and DigiCert. Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations finalized before any adjustments will still be honored.

The Lind sets out to become a bastion of luxury and a beacon of style in the world-famous island. This beachfront hotel in Boracay redefines tropical holiday affluence and takes leisure to new heights by providing the following:

- 119 rooms and suites that open to enchanting views of the garden, pools or sea
- essential room amenities such as cable TV, minibar, safe, phone, and premium toiletries
- an all-day dining restaurant that is a prime destination for buffet breakfast in Boracay
- a beach bar that serve hand-tossed pizzas and pastas as well as roast meats all cooked in a rustic stone oven
- a glorious infinity pool, the only one of its kind in White Beach
- Sprawling swimming pools, fitness center, a world­class spa, a concierge, ballroom, and Kid's Club

To know more about this Boracay Station 1 accommodation and to book direct online, interested parties may log wcj on https://www.thelindhotels.com/.

The Lind Boracay
Station 1, Barangay Balabag
Boracay Island, Malay
Aklan, 5608, Philippines

Phone Number: 835 8888

***

About DirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotelsisinthebusinessofmakingsellingonlinesimpleandmoreprofitableforhotels.Since2005,we'vehelpedover1000HotelPartners(andcounting)in50countriesworldwideincreasetheirdirectbookingsonline.Weattractvisitorsanddrivetrafficdirecttotheirhotelwebsiteswithtacticalonlinemarketing,convertthesevisitorsintobookerswithatop-performingbookingengine,andmanageincreasingreservationswithaneasy-to-usewebinterface.Allthisatafixed,performance-basedfeeofjust10%foreverydirectbooking.Toknowmoreaboutwhatwedoandoffer,logonwww.directwithhotels.com.
End
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:The Lind Boracay, Boracay Accommodation, Hotel In Boracay
Industry:Travel
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Directwithhotels Philippines Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share