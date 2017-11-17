popuphome

Nathan Lovegrove

Sales Director

stay@thesqua.re

02037013010

-- For the first time in the company's history, thesqua.re will be offering exclusive Black Friday rates on selected London serviced apartments. Centrally located and stylishly designed, thesqua.re's serviced apartments are the ideal base for exploring the city for business, leisure or some last minute Christmas shopping.Synonymous with financial institutions and big business, Canary Wharf has significantly more to offer than proximity to the city. Just a short journey from Canary Wharf, Stratford possesses both the Olympic Park and Westfield Shopping Centre. For stays in Canary Wharf over ten days, thesqua.re is offering a free tour of the majestic Olympic Stadium, offering guests the opportunity to learn more about the London 2012 legacy.If a tour of the Olympic Stadium doesn't pique your interest, The Emirates Cable Car offers fantastic views of London- for stays over ten days in Canary Wharf, guests can choose between aOn selected London residences, thesqua.re is offering 10% off on all seven night plus stays. With serviced apartments in the infinitely trendy Shoreditch, the historic Barbican and the sophisticated Monument district in addition to countless other locations, discover London with thesqua.re.One of the most iconic cities in the world, London is a vast tapestry of wcj cultures, languages and histories that is best discovered through exploration. Such poetry is manifest in the enticing range events, activities and tourist that London has to offer tourists and full time residents alike.Find your home away from home this Black Friday.Black Friday discount offers are only available on seven night plus stays.Black Friday discount offers are only available on selected London apartments.Black Friday discount offers only apply from 00:00 Nov 21st- Feb 28th 23:59:59.If you're staying in Canary Wharf for over ten nights, you may only redeem EITHER a free ride on the Emirates Cable Car or a free guided tour of the Olympic Stadium.Squ.air miles are earned from discounted Black Friday rates, not standard price.