The SIDEKICKS come to Boston's SouthCoast Comic Con and AnimeFest these side kicks with kick played

TV sidekicks with Kick! SuperGirl's Jeremy Jordan and Buffy's Nicholas Brendon join the fans at Boston's SouthCoast Comic Con and AnimeFest this December 9-10 at Hanover Mall's Event Center 1775 Washington St, Hanover, Massachusetts, 02339.
TV sidekicks with Kick! SuperGirl's Jeremy Jordan and Buffy's Nicholas Brendon join the fans at Boston's South Coast Comic Con this December 9-10 at Hanover Mall's Event Center.
What do magical girls and super girls have in common? At Boston's South Coast Comic Con and Anime Fest see Jennifer Cihi, the voice of the iconic Sailor Moon, performing a concert of the Sailor Moon hits. And meet Jeremy Jordan, who plays Winn Schott, in the hit series Supergirl.
Boston's South Coast Comic Con and Anime Fest will have a battle of the Girrrrrls on the Cosplay Stage featuring, SUPERGIRL and SAILOR SCOUTS! Show up in costume!
GIRL POWER: A group photo op with Jennifer Cihi, the voice of SAILOR MOON will be scheduled. And another group photo op with the actor Jeremy Jordan (Winn Schott) from the TV show Supergirl will be offered. Come as Buffy and join the group photo op with Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris).
The newest offering in New England for Anime Fans is Boston's Anime Fest. The premiere of this convention features an Anime Salon where fans can view and discuss favorite features from the last 55 years of Anime in America. A cosplay competition for anime pre-dating 2008 is a featured on the Cosplay Stage. Why? Because 10 years ago there was a huge spike in the fandom, with the advent of the internet and the ability to share more anime from Japan.
Tony Nominated Actor (for the cast of the musical Newsies) and Supergirl Sidekick, Jeremy Jordan, comes to his first east coast comic con here at Boston's South Coast Comic Con and Anime Fest. December 9-10 at Hanover Mall Event Center.
What can you do at Boston's South Coast Comic Con and Anime Fest? Watch anime in the salon and talk about it with your friends. Visit anime fan-artists and manga creators who can do art for you right at their table. Compete on the Cosplay Stage in your wcj anime costume, with a special featured contest for anime pre-2008. Enjoy the stories of the creation of Sailor Moon with the voice of Sailor Moon, Jennifer Cihi. Attend a really fun concert with Jennifer recreating her Sailor Moon songs, live on the main stage. And talk with voice actor Christopher Corey Smith about the trials and tribulations of a voice actor in Hollywood. Doing anime, games, and many other things.
The Boston SouthCoast Comic Con & AnimeFest is a family friendly entertainment event featuring all things that appeal to fans of Comics, Collectibles, Movies, Television, Video Games, Cosplay, Personal Experiences, Nerd, Geek, Anime and Pop Culture.
Our focus is on the family and fans who are young at heart. The costs we keep low so that we can pass the savings on to our customers, and we are the most affordable convention in New England at the present time.
Boston SouthCoast Comic Con & AnimeFest will include Celebrities signing autographs plus professional photo ops with the stars. But we will not bring in anyone who we don't think will fit into our dynamic programming and keep things affordable for fans.
Artists include numerous comic book, fantasy, sci-fi, horror and cartoon creators. And we will encourage local creators who make their own comics, books, films, and other entertainments. Fan art will be limited, as we feel that creativity is more.
Live entertainment is featured all day with Music, Panels, Workshops, and Entertainers on the main stage. Free play to play video gaming on vintage and modern systems from GameUnderground, table top gaming, and anything else we can bring to the convention that will entertain fans and families alike.
Saturday Dec. 9 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm General Admission
Sunday Dec. 10 - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm General Admission
Both Days - Early Buyers and VIPs Enter at 9:30 am
Get your Boston's SouthCoast Comic Con and AnimeFest today! https://www.necomiccon.net/
Boston SouthCoast Comic Con & AnimeFest
Located at the Hanover Mall
1775 Washington St
Hanover, Massachusetts. 02339
1-508-788-5474
https://www.necomiccon.net/
Media Contact
Gary Sohmers
1-508-788-5474
***@popculturenewsletter.com
