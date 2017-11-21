News By Tag
Set Your Calendar for Southern Ocean Chamber State of the Chamber January 10 2018
Businesses are invited to start the year off with the information that will help them navigate throughout 2018. The regional chamber brings Joel Naroff, PHD to discuss what the future business climate holds on a state and national level
With all the changes on a federal and state level, attendees can expect to benefit from the expertise of keynote speaker Joel Naroff, Phd will provide. This nationally recognized economic forecaster is back by popular demand to address the membership on the current and future business climate in New Jersey, U.S and on a global level. An accomplished public speaker, Joel's humor and unique ability to make economics understandable have bought him a wide following. Joel is often quoted in the national press, including Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today and Business Week. Internationally, British, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Brazilian and Chilean news agencies quote his materials. He appears frequently on CNBC, Fox Business News and Bloomberg Television. In addition, he has been on ABC's The World News Tonight, The News Hour with Jim Lehrer, The Wall Street Journal Report, BNN in Canada, Money Matters TV and local television stations throughout the Northeast. Joel does business commentary for KYW Newsradio in Philadelphia and can be heard often on the national news radio networks. The chamber will also present Dr Brian Tyrell from Stockton University who will explain and examine the 2017 Visitor Profile Study wcj and how to best market and tailor services based on the finding. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will also announce 2018 business and promotion calendar as well as upcoming programming.
In addition to the dynamic programming, networking and breakfast will be provided at a cost of $40 per person with an RSVP to Southern Ocean County Chamber Commerce. For more information on registering the event or becoming a member in 2018, please call 609 494 7211 , go to www.visitLBIregion.com, stop into visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street in Ship Bottom or follow on social @southern ocean chamber or @LBIregion. The Chamber office is open throughout the year open Monday through Friday 10am to 4pm.
