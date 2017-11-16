News By Tag
$2,700,000 Shopping Center Loan Closed!
Some highlights of our programs:
• No application or processing fees
• 24 hour pre-approvals with no-cost
and no-obligation
• Simple application process
• Excellent rates and terms
• Professional service
Stephen A. Sobin is the President and Founder of Select Commercial Funding LLC. Mr. Sobin has over 30 years' experience originating commercial real estate loans. In 1981, he founded State-Wide Capital Corp., one of the leading home equity loan providers in the country. The company was well known through its extensive television, radio and newspaper advertisements promoting its 1-800-DIAL-CASH phone number. In 1995, Mr. Sobin sold State-Wide Capital to Superior Bank FSB, a federal savings bank headquartered in Illinois. Mr. Sobin remained with Superior until 1997 as the President of a mortgage lending division of the bank.
Mr. Sobin then formed Select Commercial Funding LLC to offer commercial mortgage banking and real estate capital advisory services on a national basis. His goal was to become an advocate for his clients and to help them navigate the difficult economic conditions facing the banking industry and to assist them by providing access to commercial real estate funds despite the uncertainty of the capital markets. The company was founded on the belief that most small to medium sized property and business owners lacked the expertise and sources to obtain the best financing options in the $750,000 to $10,000,000 range. While large real estate companies often have in-house finance professionals, most small to medium sized borrowers do not have the same access to professional advice and sources of funds. Mr. Sobin focuses on providing those services to this segment of the market.
The company is a commercial mortgage banker and is currently engaged as a correspondent with many leading national real estate lenders, including: national, regional, and local community banks, life insurance companies, finance companies, Wall Street investment banks, conduit lenders, Agency lenders, hedge funds, and private lenders. Mr. Sobin's knowledge of the market, underwriting skills, understanding of lender's requirements, and wide array of lending sources guarantee that the firm's clients receive the very best terms available in the market. One of Mr. Sobin's goals is to level the playing field between borrower and lender. As a former banker, Mr. wcj Sobin is uniquely qualified to service the company's clients with the utmost in professionalism and experience.
Mr. Sobin has years of experience financing all different types of properties, including: apartments buildings, office buildings, retail centers, warehouse and industrial properties, self-storage units, single tenant credit lease properties, hospitality, and many different types of single use and special use properties such as gas stations and restaurants. Whatever type of commercial property you own, Mr. Sobin and Select Commercial are prepared to assist. In fact, Mr. Sobin and the firm have maintained an "A+" rating with the Better Business Bureau – a testament of their reputation and service to their clients.
Mr. Sobin is a proud member of the InterCapital Group of commercial mortgage professionals.
If you would like to obtain financing for your commercial property, please call me directly at 516-596-8537. To review other deals that we have approved and closed, click here (http://selectcommercial.com/
For more information, please call me today or visit our website for more details:www.selectcommercial.com (http://selectcommercial.com/
