Local Promotional Products Company Launches Free Giveaway for Small Businesses

 
 
Quality Logo Products Co-Founders Michael Wenger and Bret Bonnet.
Quality Logo Products Co-Founders Michael Wenger and Bret Bonnet.
 
AURORA, Ill. - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- It's not every day that small businesses are given a fair shot at taking their brand to the next level, especially in the launch phase of their business, but one local company is changing that problem.

Quality Logo Products, a promotional products company based in Aurora, offers a monthly Give Your Brand a Hand (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/give-your-brand-a-hand/) giveaway in which they select one lucky small business or non-profit organization to donate $500 worth of promotional products to, free of charge. Quality Logo Products started as a small business over ten years ago, so they're all too familiar with how difficult it can be to find an affordable marketing solution.

"There are stories within the small business and non-profit ecosystem, and we started Give Your Brand a Hand to tell those stories through promotional products," said Jennifer Wolanik, Director of Marketing. "Since we started as a small business ourselves, being able to witness these companies grow their brand in a way they never thought was possible is so rewarding."

In honor of Small Business Saturday, Quality Logo Products is doubling their efforts by selecting two lucky winners for the month of November. The giveaway is timelier than ever, with around 100 Aurora-based businesses participating in Small Business Saturday this year alone. ͞Small Business Saturday has a LOT of free nationwide marketing behind it. It would be prudent of every small business owners to take advantage of this once a year opportunity offers by entering to win $500 in free promotional products," said President and Co-Founder Bret Bonnet.

Though Quality Logo Products is a local business, the giveaway is not exclusive to the Aurora community. For example, The Ragbaby Exchange (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/blog/gybah-ragbaby/), a small non-profit based out of Washington, wcj D.C., was able to reach hundreds more people and focus their funding on certifications that come with the program. When a small business is able to focus on its goals and worry less about marketing or making ends meet, they are able to achieve significant growth as a company. Even one small contribution can make a huge difference.

In order to qualify, entrants must make less than $1 million per year, have fewer than 50 employees, and they cannot already be a customer of Quality Logo Products. To enter, business owners simply need to head over to the signup form (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/give-your-brand-a-hand/), read the contest rules, and click submit.

Kelsey Brown
Communications Specialist
***@qualitylogoproducts.com
Click to Share