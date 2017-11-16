News By Tag
Local Promotional Products Company Launches Free Giveaway for Small Businesses
Quality Logo Products, a promotional products company based in Aurora, offers a monthly Give Your Brand a Hand (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/
"There are stories within the small business and non-profit ecosystem, and we started Give Your Brand a Hand to tell those stories through promotional products," said Jennifer Wolanik, Director of Marketing. "Since we started as a small business ourselves, being able to witness these companies grow their brand in a way they never thought was possible is so rewarding."
In honor of Small Business Saturday, Quality Logo Products is doubling their efforts by selecting two lucky winners for the month of November. The giveaway is timelier than ever, with around 100 Aurora-based businesses participating in Small Business Saturday this year alone. ͞Small Business Saturday has a LOT of free nationwide marketing behind it. It would be prudent of every small business owners to take advantage of this once a year opportunity offers by entering to win $500 in free promotional products," said President and Co-Founder Bret Bonnet.
Though Quality Logo Products is a local business, the giveaway is not exclusive to the Aurora community. For example, The Ragbaby Exchange (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/
In order to qualify, entrants must make less than $1 million per year, have fewer than 50 employees, and they cannot already be a customer of Quality Logo Products. To enter, business owners simply need to head over to the signup form (https://www.qualitylogoproducts.com/
Kelsey Brown
***@qualitylogoproducts.com
