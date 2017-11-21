News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
10th Annual LBI Wedding Road Show & Party Planning Tour Announced for April 22, 2018
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce members provides the perfect day to arrange your wedding and milestone celebration on a free self guided party planning tour to explore the settings and professionals to help you with your event.
A complimentary day for all guests who are preparing for a one of a kind celebration filled with samples, tastings and giveaways. The success each event was the ability for potential hosts to meet directly with the experts of the services they need enabling them to take advantage of booking right at the event. Venues that will be open with wedding professional showcases include the Surf City Yacht Club, The Surf City Hotel, The Brant Beach Yacht Club, and Parker's Garage. In addition to dozens of prize drawings at each location, several tour only stops will include food and fun providing alternative spots for pre and post parties. Road Show attendees are encouraged to pre register to make check in wcj quicker on April 22.The Mainland Holiday Inn.
151 Rt 72E Manahawkin, NJ will be the registration and check in location where all attendees will go to begin the day. Check in begins at 9am where The Mainland will provide breakfast and tours. Registered attendees will be given their routes to then depart on their own for touring and tastings scheduled throughout the day. Road Show Touring Hours 10am to 4pm – check in will be open until 1 pm. In addition to prizes offered through the many professionals, an opportunity for all who complete the entire itinerary to enter to win an Anniversary Overnight package for luxury stay.
Register in advance for this award winning event by going to www.visitLBIregion.com or contacting Southern Ocean County Chamber directly at 609 494 7211 or by stopping into the visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom, NJ -Follow on social as LBI Wedding Road Show, LBI Region and LBI WRS.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 21, 2017