 
News By Tag
* LBI Wedding Road Show
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Lbi Region
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

10th Annual LBI Wedding Road Show & Party Planning Tour Announced for April 22, 2018

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce members provides the perfect day to arrange your wedding and milestone celebration on a free self guided party planning tour to explore the settings and professionals to help you with your event.
 
 
Southern Ocean Chamber 10th Wedding Road Show And Party Planning Tour
Southern Ocean Chamber 10th Wedding Road Show And Party Planning Tour
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* LBI Wedding Road Show
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Lbi Region

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- What makes the perfect celebration? The members of the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce believe it is hosting the event in the place of your dreams. Perfect sunsets, pristine beaches, beautiful venues and customized services, this is what the LBI Region Wedding Road Show & Party Planning tour provides in a day long self guided event on Sunday April 22, 2018. There is no cost to the attendees to register or take in the excitement of the event.  For a decade, this event has brought thousands seeking the services and locations for their special day; helping shape the Long Beach Island Region into a true wedding and special event destination.

A complimentary day for all  guests who are preparing for a one of a kind celebration filled with samples, tastings and giveaways. The success each event was the ability for potential hosts to meet directly with the experts of the services they need enabling them to take advantage of booking right at the event. Venues that will be open with wedding professional showcases include the Surf City Yacht Club, The Surf City Hotel, The Brant Beach Yacht Club, and Parker's Garage. In addition to dozens of prize drawings at each location, several tour only stops will include food and fun providing alternative spots for pre and post parties. Road Show attendees are encouraged to pre register to make check in wcj quicker on April 22.The Mainland Holiday Inn.

151 Rt 72E Manahawkin, NJ will be the registration and check in location where all attendees will go to begin the day.  Check in begins at 9am where The Mainland will provide breakfast and tours. Registered attendees will be given their routes to then depart on their own for touring and tastings scheduled throughout the day. Road Show Touring Hours 10am to 4pm – check in will be open until 1 pm.  In addition to prizes offered through the many professionals, an opportunity for all who complete the entire itinerary to enter to win an Anniversary Overnight package for luxury stay.

Register in advance for this award winning event by going to www.visitLBIregion.com or contacting Southern Ocean County Chamber directly at 609 494 7211 or by stopping into the visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom, NJ  -Follow on social as LBI Wedding Road Show, LBI Region and LBI WRS.
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Tags:LBI Wedding Road Show, Southern Ocean Chamber, Lbi Region
Industry:Event
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 21, 2017
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share