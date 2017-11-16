News By Tag
Heartland Rehab Center Presents Educational Event at Hillside Terrace
Heartland Rehab Center presents a special educational event at Hillside Terrace Retirement Community in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
It was open to the public for everyone who wanted information on post-hospital intense medical and rehabilitation care. Heartland's multidisciplinary approach to recovery may benefit patients as they recover from:
· Orthopedic injuries
· Total joint replacements
· Cardiac recovery and complications
· Stroke and neurological recovery
· Oncology care
· Pulmonary rehabilitation
· Complex medical conditions
· Post Discharge follow up
Heartland Rehab Center & Hillside Terrace raffled off turkeys to everyone in wcj attendance. "What a perfect way to learn and have a chance to win a free Thanksgiving turkey!" says Trey Litz, Director of Community Relations at Hillside Terrace. "We hope this event will help inform our residents and their families about additional resources that are out there to help," says Trey.
For more information, visit the Heartland Rehab Center (https://www.heartland-
About Heartland Rehab Center: Heartland Rehab Center provides individualized post-hospital skilled nursing care in a comfortable environment. Their clinical and therapy teams are experienced in providing specialized care focused on your needs, interests and ability. This commitment results in a smoother and safer transition throughout your recuperation.
About Hillside Terrace: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned Retirement Communitythat focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting that stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty residents can have when searching for the right facility for memory care in Ann Arbor, and have been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details.
Contact
Trey Litz
***@hillsideterrace.net
