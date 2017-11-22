 
Industry News





Triangle Real Estate Group Welcomes Experienced NC Real Estate Broker, Bill Maliszewski

 
 
Bill Maliszewski, NC Real Estate Broker
Bill Maliszewski, NC Real Estate Broker
RALEIGH, N.C. - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Triangle Real Estate Group, a locally owned real estate company that specializes in the sales and marketing of residential and commercial properties in the Greater Raleigh and Durham areas, welcomes NC Real Estate Broker, Bill Maliszewski. Bill joins Triangle Real Estate Group with over 14 years in the Real Estate business. "we are excited to have Bill join our group of experienced agents at Triangle Real Estate Group. His expertise in contract negotiations, property acquisitions, and successful closings make him a valuable asset for those looking to sell or buy real estate in the Greater Raleigh and Durham area," state Katherin Burnette, CEO of Triangle Real Estate Group.

Established in 2013, Triangle Real Estate Group has achieved phenomenal success in assembling one of the region's most experienced sales teams. That team of neighborhood experts stands ready to meet the needs of clients throughout the Triangle area. Utilizing the latest tech tools, Triangle Real Estate wcj Group continually strives to offer agents and clients the most up-to-date resources, ensuring outstanding results. Growing at a rapid pace, Triangle Real Estate Group opened an additional office, Triangle Real Estate Group West, in 2014 to better serve the Triangle area. Today, Triangle Real Estate Group is one of the most visited firms for selling and buying real estate in Triangle areas, including Greater Raleigh and Durham.
