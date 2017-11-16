News By Tag
Dancing Under the Stars comes to the Ritz in March 2018
Proceeds benefit those with developmental disabilities in SWFL
The theme of this year's event is "Dancing Under the Stars" and will focus the spotlight on the FDD's "stars" – its more than 240 members. A fun and inspiring evening is planned with a sparkling cocktail hour, exciting silent and live auctions, Fund-a-Need initiative for wcj FDD programs, dinner and dancing.
"The Star Gala is aptly named for the shining stars whose abilities we highlight at FDD, and we also want to acknowledge our bright stars in the community who support our organization and its mission by attending this premiere social event," said Carrie Cooney, who is co-chairing the gala with her husband, John. "The Foundation has a long-standing history of creating opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in our community and it continues to open new doors."
Sponsorship opportunities and individual tickets are available online at www.fddswfl.org/
For more information on the FDD and how to donate please call (239) 594-9007 (tel:(239)%20594-
