10th Annual TLC Concert Fundraiser Benefiting Northern California Wildfire Victims
Jazz/Blues/Pop concert at Solano County's oldest synagogue in Vallejo, CA
This unforgettable evening features live, up-close, contemporary entertainment to make hearts soar. The concert will be held at Congregation B'nai Israel at 1256 Nebraska Street in Vallejo.
Contributing musicians include:
* Doug Cort - Local favorite known for the emotional warmth of his vocal interpretations and storytelling
* Frank Martin - Pianist and keyboard artist who has performed with Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen and more
* Kalil Wilson - A powerful, gifted vocalist from Oakland who has performed with Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Kenny Burrell
Special guests this year will also include:
* Vocalist Jeff McMoyler
* Bass Guitarist Chris Bastian
* Drummer Russ Hands
Tickets are $25 per person and children 12 and under wcj free with an adult. Childcare will be provided. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks are included with ticket price from 5pm to 6pm. The concert will begin at 6pm. All tickets are tax deductible.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 707.642.6526 or by emailing cbi.markal@gmail.com. More information may be available online at www.bnaisrael.com.
About Congregation B'nai Israel:
Congregation B'nai Israel has been Solano county's only synagogue since 1910. The congregation is a welcoming, inclusive, egalitarian community; spiritual and traditional. The synagogue has been located in its present building near Nebraska and Tuolomne for 68 years. Our mission is to provide a growing, nurturing, inclusive congregation serving the spiritual, cultural, educational and social needs of the Jewish community.
