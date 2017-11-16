News By Tag
Greater Phiadelphia Pet Expo Returns this January!
The Pet Expo is designed to educate and entertain the public about the wonderful world of pets. Featuring many pet vendors, educational and entertaining performances, special attractions, hands-on-petting zoo, pet adoptions, and enjoyable time for pet lovers and their pets.
The event is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees over the weekend and pet owners can even bring their well-behaved leashed dogs to the expo. Over 100 vendors and many area rescue groups with adoptable pets will be on hand.
Some of this year's highlights are:
· NEW! Dog Lovers Day Lure Course! Dogs will have a blast running through the lure course and testing out their agility while letting out some energy! Dog love to zip through this course and it's a blast to watch! (Additional fee charged).
· NEW! TICA Cat show hosted by the Central Jersey Cat Fanciers! - For cat lovers who have never been to a cat show, this is a furtastic way to see different and rare breeds of cats up close! Meow!
· NEW! Johnny Peers, Muttville Comix – Sit! Stay! Get ready to howl! Johnny Peers and his personality-
· NEW! Butterfly Experience! Step into the magical world of butterflies and learn about their life cycle, see them flutter around you and have a go at feeding them. Partnering with the US Wildlife on conservation of butterflies informational materials will be provided. There is a nominal fee.
· Flyball Tournament by Hard Drive Flyball Club! The ultimate relay race for dogs! Flyball is one of the fastest dog sports and comprised of dog teams. Fur flying fun – dogs racing by in a blur – pure excitement! Spectators will be cheering in disbelief at the speed, precision and teamwork that is FLYball
· Gail Mirabella and The Dynamo Dogs Variety Act! You can teach your old do new tricks – these veteran-performing dogs will knock the spectators socks off with their Trick Dog Show Routine, Frisbee Dog Acrobatics and dynamite performances!
· Rabbit Hopping and Guinea Pig Agility! Rabbit Hopping, it's not the bunny hop you're thinking of – but talented rabbits who love to jump! Guinea Pit Agility? Move over border collies there's a new agility in town! Allikatt's Bunnies will present an agility demo of rabbits hopping and guinea pig agility all weekend – and there is even a seminar so you can learn how to get involved in this sport with your own hare.
· Rainforest Reptile Show – an exciting, fascinating adventure through the rare and endangered reptile world! Many exotic reptiles will be at the show for kids and adults alike to learn about.
· Superfit Canine - come and see Disaster Working Dogs show how they find people missing in a disaster. Plus see their amazing ladder skills.
· The Delco Bird Club will be there various species of their birds and to provide information on pet care, diet and information on the birds' natural habitat. (Saturday only).
A perfect opportunity for film and video coverage of exotic pets and outrageously entertaining pets!
"This year we have added many new additions to the show that will delight children and adults of all ages. You also don't want to miss any of the Flyball Competition, the new lure coursing action or the TICA cat show! This is one of our biggest pet expos and we always love to be in the Philly area," said show organizer Karen Garetano of Family Pet Shows who host the annual Greater wcj Philadelphia Pet Expo.
The Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo will be held on Friday, January 12 from 4pm to 9pm (which is Family Night and kids 12 and under are admitted FREE!), Saturday, January 13, from 10 am to 7 pm and on Sunday, January, 14, from 10 am to 5pm. Admission is $13.00 adult and $6 children (ages 11 and under), 3 and under are admitted Free. You can go to the website at www.familypetshows.com to purchase tickets online.
For additional information, vendor space or how to become a sponsor, call us at (631) 423-0620 or email us at dennis@familypetshows.com.
For press inquiries or to interview Dennis or Karen Garetano, the show organizers, contact Nancy E. Hassel at (631) 446-1105 or by email at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com.
About Family Pet Shows:
Family Pet Shows, formerly known as The Horse and Pet Expo, a family owned and operated company run by Karen and Dennis Garetano and their son Joe Garetano. In 1994, after years of publishing Horseworld USA magazine, they thought of the idea to host a horse expo in Pennsylvania and held their first show in 1994 Fort Washington, PA. After two years of successfully hosting the first horse expo, they expanded the show to include other pets and changed the name to Horse and Pet Expo and began adding new locations. The company now hosts seven different pet expos annually in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania drawing in crowds of thousands of pet lovers to each of their shows. Karen and Dennis have always been dedicated to making the shows educational, fun, importance of responsible pet ownership, entertaining with talent of various pet and human acts and having many pet vendors and rescue groups. They graciously offer free booth space to 501 c 3 rescue and adoption groups to help save many animal lives. Unlike some pet shows, the majority of the floor space is devoted to entertainment and educational program presented by their various acts. They strive on making this truly a family and pet friendly pet show in every venue.
