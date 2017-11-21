News By Tag
Vinci Baseball Kicks Off 2017 Vinci Santa Video Sweepstakes
Vinci Baseball is running a new sweepstakes in which entrants can win their choice of product.
There will be a total of one (1) Winner selected at random from the entries in each of the five sweepstakes categories. This will result in a total of five (5) prizes to be awarded. One entry is allowed per person.
The five categories include:
1. Adult Limited or Mesh Glove – can be any stock glove, or even a custom limited or mesh glove!
2. Batting Gloves
3. Sports Sunglasses
4. Mini Glove/ Business Card Holder
5. Youth Glove
In addition to uploading the video and tagging @VinciBaseball in the public Facebook post, those wanting to enter must complete a brief entry form on the Vinci Baseball page on Facebook. Complete rules are available at https://woobox.com/
About Vinci Baseball
Vinci Pro products are designed with the professional in mind. Vinci has introduced over 40 gloves making Vinci Pro one of the most versatile distributors of high quality and affordable baseball and softball gloves. One of the best-made gloves on the market, Vinci gloves are hand crafted from the finest US Steerhide and Kip leathers. Due to the overwhelming success in the Custom Pro line of gloves, Vinci introduced the Custom Pro II line of gloves for the price conscious. Made with the same standards as the Custom Pro, the Custom Pro II offers high quality, yet affordable fielder's gloves for the everyday player. Due to the high quality of the Vinci Pro line of gloves, the first professional player to wear a Vinci Pro glove was Joe De Pastino when he played for the Braves. Current Braves using Vinci Pro gloves to train and play are Phil Britton, Jose Camarena, Iker Franco, Victor Hernandez, Carlos Mendez, and Carlos Sencion. Additional professional players training and playing with Vinci Pro gloves are Pat Ahearne, Andy Barkett, Tim Cain, Kyle Deyoung, Anthony Pluta, Wilkin Ramirez, Manny Rodriquez, and Chad Wagler.
Contact
Vinci Co., LLC
***@vincipro.com
End
