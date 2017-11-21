News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The District At The Edge Announced As A Finalist For The Nationals, Sweeps All Major Housing Awards
Contemporary architecture and a dynamic collaboration by Danielian Associates and GHA Communities rise to the top, as the Tribeca and Soho models have both been announced as finalists for The 2018 National Sales and Marketing Awards.
"We are extremely proud of the collaboration between Danielian and GHA Communities that has proven so successful, evidenced by its high sales velocity and award-winning design," said John Danielian, AIA, Principal at Danielian Associates. "We knew that with this project's location, the architectural design would hold the key to its success."
Combining unique contemporary architecture and open floor plans along with ample outdoor living and spectacular community's amenities, The District at the Edge hit a home run with buyers and has sold out every phase released to date. In addition to its sales success, The wcj District has been selected an award winner at every major residential design award program this year. The District at the Edge Soho and Tribeca models were Merit Award Winners at the 2017 Gold Nugget Awards, both models were award winners at the SoCal Awards with Tribeca taking home a Grand Award in September, and recently the models were announced as finalists for the 2018 Best in American Living Awards. Due to the extraordinary success of this community, GHA Companies is currently working with Danielian Associates on a second follow-up project, The District East.
During the three-day judging process, a panel of 7 industry professionals from across the country determined the finalists from a field of over 1,300 entries. The Gold Award winners in each category will be announced at The Nationals Gala on January 9, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in conjunction with the International Builders' Show. "The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovations in new home design, marketing and sales," said Meredith Oliver, chairperson of the Nationals.
About Danielian Associates
Led by a new generation of architects, Danielian Associates continues to earn esteem as one of the world's most sought-after residential architecture and planning firms. For nearly 50 years, the Danielian team has planned and designed trend-setting, forward-thinking homes and sustainable communities in 44 states and 15 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.danielian.com
Contact
Danielian Associates Architecture + Planning
***@danielian.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 21, 2017