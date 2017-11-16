Finance Empowerment Coach Will Appear On Morning Talk Show, Good Day Charlotte

-- Financial Empowerment Coach, Tomeka Lynch Purcell, announced Tuesday that she will be appearing on Fox's morning news programming,The interview is set to air Monday, November 27, 2017, at 8:15 am.During this segment, Coach Tomeka will be discussing her bestselling book projects, including the first installment of her children's book trilogy,. She will also be sharing budget-conscious shopping tips for this holiday season.airs during WJZY FOX 46 morning newscast. Please check cable provider for channel programming. Newscast live streaming and replays are also available Sunday - Friday: 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day.: Tomeka wcj is CEO and founder ofs, a financial management and consulting firm that caters to finance education for Black women. Founded in 2010, she offers specialized credit and debt management services where she helps clients review, address, and diminish debt.