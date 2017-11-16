 
Finance Coach Tomeka Lynch Purcell to Appear on Good Day Charlotte

Finance Empowerment Coach Will Appear On Morning Talk Show, Good Day Charlotte
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Financial Empowerment Coach, Tomeka Lynch Purcell, announced Tuesday that she will be appearing on Fox's morning news programming, Good Day Charlotte. The interview is set to air Monday, November 27, 2017, at 8:15 am.

During this segment, Coach Tomeka will be discussing her bestselling book projects, including the first installment of her children's book trilogy, Morgan Saves for College. She will also be sharing budget-conscious shopping tips for this holiday season.

Good Morning Charlotte airs during WJZY FOX 46 morning newscast. Please check cable provider for channel programming. Newscast live streaming and replays are also available Sunday - Friday: 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day.

About Tomeka Lynch Purcell: Tomeka wcj is CEO and founder of Credit Solution Services, a financial management and consulting firm that caters to finance education for Black women. Founded in 2010, she offers specialized credit and debt management services where she helps clients review, address, and diminish debt.

