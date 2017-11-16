 
NGL corporate and employee gifts total $186,352 for United Way of Dane County

 
 
NGL employees present United Way with 2017 donation of $186,352.
MADISON, Wis. - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL)'s corporate gift combined with employees' personal pledges and employee fundraising events totaled $186,352 to support United Way of Dane County in 2017.

For more than 70 years NGL, located in Madison, Wis., has proudly partnered with and supported United Way of Dane County. Funding to United Way of Dane County is used to change lives and achieve measurable results in the Agenda for Change focus areas – Education, Health and Community.

"We believe it's important to invest in our community to make it a better place to live and work. I'm always impressed by how inspired and motivated employees are to help others and impact lives. Every donation helps to tackle the critical challenges facing people in our neighborhoods," said Mark Solverud, NGL President & CEO.

In addition to NGL's corporate donation and payroll deductions, employees generously donate through fundraising events. Each year, NGL's employee campaign incorporates a variety of activities to donate to and participate in. From May to October employee fundraisers include a silent auction, monthly lunches, penny wars, karaoke, blind volleyball, a chili cook off, cake walks and a bean bag tournament.

"Thank you to everyone at NGL for their support with the 2017 United Way Campaign. It would not have been such a success without each person who donated, volunteered and participated in activities," said Jessica Grann, NGL Assistant Vice President and Director of Corporate Communications and 2017 NGL United Way Campaign Coordinator. "Everyone is truly helping to change lives and give hope to people in our community."

"Over the years I've gone from participating in United Way events sponsored by NGL to helping co-chair this year's campaign. I'm continually amazed at the creativity and dedication of NGL's employees during those events," said Nick Woltring, NGL Director of Customer Service and 2017 NGL United Way Campaign Co-Chair. "Every year we develop new events and new ways to have fun while giving back to the community. wcj My coworkers volunteer their time, creativity and money to help make Dane County a better place and I'm proud to work beside them."

About United Way of Dane County

United Way of Dane County engages the community, mobilizes volunteers and strengthens local nonprofits to achieve measurable results and change lives. To learn more, visit UnitedWayDaneCounty.org (https://www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/).

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook and LinkedIn.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

