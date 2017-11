Coach Tomeka Purcell Goes Back To College for Money Tour

Finance Empowerment Coach Focuses Literacy Tour on Black Colleges & Universities

Tomeka Lynch Purcell

-- Today, financial empowerment coach Tomeka Lynch Purcell, announced plans to kick off her financial literacy tour, this installment directed to visiting HBCUs. The tour,, is designed to educate and empower students on smart financial practices and teach them how to avoid the snares of debt to take suitable steps towards financial freedom, during college and beyond.Purcell, who specializes in teaching Black women the secrets to successful debt, credit and financial management, believes that this conversation is long overdue in the Black community. "It's time for Black people to change the way we think about and spend our money. A recent report pointed to the reality that the median net worth for single black women is only $100. That's both discouraging and frightening and it's beyond time for us to do something about it."This tour is a spin-off to Tomeka's, a program she created to help women up-level their finances and learn efficient & scalable credit & financial skills. The mentoring program is a 90-day program, however, college students can learn this valuable information in hour-long workshop sessions if hosted at their school."We are at a pivotal point in our financial evolution, so opportunities likewcj are crucial to our growth and development in understanding how to secure our financial futures in a society that doesn't necessarily encourage it."Thewill run from January 2018 until April 2018. Hosting inquiries can be submitted to tomekapurcell@creditsolutionservices.com. For more information on Tomeka and her services, visit https://www.loveyourscores.com : Tomeka is CEO and founder ofs, a financial management and consulting firm that caters to finance education for Black women. Founded in 2010, she offers specialized credit and debt management services where she helps clients review, address, and diminish debt.