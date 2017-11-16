News By Tag
Coach Tomeka Purcell Goes Back To College for Money Tour
Finance Empowerment Coach Focuses Literacy Tour on Black Colleges & Universities
Purcell, who specializes in teaching Black women the secrets to successful debt, credit and financial management, believes that this conversation is long overdue in the Black community. "It's time for Black people to change the way we think about and spend our money. A recent report pointed to the reality that the median net worth for single black women is only $100. That's both discouraging and frightening and it's beyond time for us to do something about it."
This tour is a spin-off to Tomeka's C.A.S.H Mentoring Program, a program she created to help women up-level their finances and learn efficient & scalable credit & financial skills. The mentoring program is a 90-day program, however, college students can learn this valuable information in hour-long workshop sessions if hosted at their school.
"We are at a pivotal point in our financial evolution, so opportunities like Collegiate C.A.S.H Campus Tour wcj are crucial to our growth and development in understanding how to secure our financial futures in a society that doesn't necessarily encourage it."
The 2018 Collegiate C.A.S.H Campus Tour will run from January 2018 until April 2018. Hosting inquiries can be submitted to tomekapurcell@
About Tomeka Lynch Purcell: Tomeka is CEO and founder of Credit Solution Services, a financial management and consulting firm that caters to finance education for Black women. Founded in 2010, she offers specialized credit and debt management services where she helps clients review, address, and diminish debt.
Contact
Tomeka Lynch Purcell
888-959-4955
***@creditsolutionservices.com
