 
News By Tag
* Fitness
* Health
* Studying
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Sports Supplement Company is Changing the Industry

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fitness
* Health
* Studying

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Sports supplement company, Dioxyme, is paving a new path in the industry with their new high energy, brain boosting product E. It has recently been certified by Informed Choice for Sport, meaning it is certified to contain no banned substances and thus Olympic, WADA and USADA compliant.

The innovation displayed by E helps put Dioxyme at the top of the pack when it comes to clean, effective products. E will give the user upwards of six hours of pure, no-jitter, no-crash, energy and focus. Unlike some companies that use exponential amounts of caffeine causing jittery effects, E uses a new, never before seen, sustained release caffeine. This, along with E's nootropic (smart drug) ingredients produces a synergistic effect that amplifies focus, concentration, creativity, memory and performance.

"This is unheard of in the supplement industry" says CEO Bennett Schneider. "As a former student and hockey player, I was always in search of a product to help elevate my academic production as well as my on-ice performance. A lot of students get caught up using drugs to increase their class performance and they are know to produce a significant crash. I wanted something natural, not synthetic, and that would help me attain my best. And no athlete can afford to fail a urine test. Not college players not the pro's."

"Energy is one thing, but imagine improving your cognitive abilities as well" says E formulator, Dr. Marc Schneider. "We all need to maximize our potential and having wcj your brain firing on all cylinders helps not only students and athletes, but also those whose creativity, critical decision making, and concentration determines their professional success."

Dr. Schneider who is a practicing Plastic Surgeon, and cofounder of Neogenics anti-aging center, has been perfecting the E formulation for 2 years. E combines the synergistic nootropic effects of CDP Choline, L-carnitine, L-tyrosine, XR caffeine and L-theanine at pharmaceutical doses. Dioxyme has, and will continue, to only produce supplements proven to help human performance.

E is now available through their website, https://dioxyme.com. For those looking for a pick me-up, or need help focusing on a task and want to do so naturally, check E out.

Contact
Dioxyme
***@dioxyme.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dioxyme.com Email Verified
Tags:Fitness, Health, Studying
Industry:Health
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dioxyme News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share