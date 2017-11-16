News By Tag
Sports Supplement Company is Changing the Industry
The innovation displayed by E helps put Dioxyme at the top of the pack when it comes to clean, effective products. E will give the user upwards of six hours of pure, no-jitter, no-crash, energy and focus. Unlike some companies that use exponential amounts of caffeine causing jittery effects, E uses a new, never before seen, sustained release caffeine. This, along with E's nootropic (smart drug) ingredients produces a synergistic effect that amplifies focus, concentration, creativity, memory and performance.
"This is unheard of in the supplement industry" says CEO Bennett Schneider. "As a former student and hockey player, I was always in search of a product to help elevate my academic production as well as my on-ice performance. A lot of students get caught up using drugs to increase their class performance and they are know to produce a significant crash. I wanted something natural, not synthetic, and that would help me attain my best. And no athlete can afford to fail a urine test. Not college players not the pro's."
"Energy is one thing, but imagine improving your cognitive abilities as well" says E formulator, Dr. Marc Schneider. "We all need to maximize our potential and having wcj your brain firing on all cylinders helps not only students and athletes, but also those whose creativity, critical decision making, and concentration determines their professional success."
Dr. Schneider who is a practicing Plastic Surgeon, and cofounder of Neogenics anti-aging center, has been perfecting the E formulation for 2 years. E combines the synergistic nootropic effects of CDP Choline, L-carnitine, L-tyrosine, XR caffeine and L-theanine at pharmaceutical doses. Dioxyme has, and will continue, to only produce supplements proven to help human performance.
E is now available through their website, https://dioxyme.com. For those looking for a pick me-up, or need help focusing on a task and want to do so naturally, check E out.
