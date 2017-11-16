 
Smithers Rapra Expands Chemistry Service Footprint and Hires New Senior Analytical Chemist

 
 
Dr. Dustin Jenkins will support existing capabilities and new testing methods.
Dr. Dustin Jenkins will support existing capabilities and new testing methods.
 
AKRON, Ohio - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Smithers Rapra, a world leader in rubber, plastics and composites testing expertise, announced today that it will be expanding its existing capabilities at its U.S.-based chemistry lab with more square footage and an investment in upgraded, state-of-the-art instrumentation for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GCMS).

Chromatographic techniques provide solutions and support for production challenges, failure diagnosis, research and development, and regulatory- or legislation-driven material testing. The new instrumentation at Smithers will expand current capacity to handle a broad range of material and sample types, as well as chemical substances from the automotive, rubber, and other industry sectors.

"Smithers is committed to offering the very best for our clients," said Dr. Jim Popio, Vice President for North America Operations, Smithers Rapra. "This investment in upgraded instrumentation keeps us at the forefront of chemical technology developments, meaning our clients can continue to count on accurate, reliable results from our lab."

As a recent addition to the Smithers Rapra chemistry team in Akron, senior analytical chemist Dr. Dustin Jenkins (https://www.smithersrapra.com/about-us/experts/chemical-a...) will focus on expanding the lab's existing analytical capabilities, as well as developing and validating new testing methodologies and enhancing Smithers' material benchmarking and characterization capabilities, which involve various chromatography and spectrometry techniques serving rubber and polymer product manufacturers.

Dr. Jenkins joins the chemistry team with over 10 years of experience in organic and inorganic chemistry in academia and research with technical expertise in GC/MS, FT-IR, time-resolved laser spectroscopy, electrochemistry, and NMR spectroscopy.

Both the upgraded instrumentation and the new hire are part of the overall strategy at Smithers, which is focused on constantly increasing overall capacity, capabilities, and expertise in analytical chemistry to support the tire (https://www.smithersrapra.com/testing-services/by-materia...), automotive (https://www.smithersrapra.com/testing-services/by-sector/automotive/winter-proving-grounds), rubber and polymer product (https://www.smithersrapra.com/testing-services/by-sector/automotive/rubber-seals,-o-rings,-and-gaskets), medical wcj device (https://www.smithersrapra.com/testing-services/by-sector/medical-and-pharmaceutical/medical-devices), and pharmaceutical packaging (https://www.smithersrapra.com/testing-services/by-sector/medical-and-pharmaceutical/extractables-and-leachables) industries.

Visit www.smithersrapra.com for more information about Smithers Rapra.

About Smithers Rapra:

Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the rubber and plastics industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers adds value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products. Please visit www.smithersrapra.com.

About The Smithers Group:

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visit www.smithers.com.

You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:

425 West Market Street

Akron, Ohio 44303

Telephone: 330-762-7441

www.smithersrapra.com

Todd Hain
***@smithers.com
Click to Share