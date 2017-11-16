News By Tag
Smithers Rapra Expands Chemistry Service Footprint and Hires New Senior Analytical Chemist
Chromatographic techniques provide solutions and support for production challenges, failure diagnosis, research and development, and regulatory- or legislation-
"Smithers is committed to offering the very best for our clients," said Dr. Jim Popio, Vice President for North America Operations, Smithers Rapra. "This investment in upgraded instrumentation keeps us at the forefront of chemical technology developments, meaning our clients can continue to count on accurate, reliable results from our lab."
As a recent addition to the Smithers Rapra chemistry team in Akron, senior analytical chemist Dr. Dustin Jenkins
Dr. Jenkins joins the chemistry team with over 10 years of experience in organic and inorganic chemistry in academia and research with technical expertise in GC/MS, FT-IR, time-resolved laser spectroscopy, electrochemistry, and NMR spectroscopy.
Both the upgraded instrumentation and the new hire are part of the overall strategy at Smithers, which is focused on constantly increasing overall capacity, capabilities, and expertise in analytical chemistry to support the tire
Visit www.smithersrapra.com for more information about Smithers Rapra.
About Smithers Rapra:
Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the rubber and plastics industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers adds value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products. Please visit www.smithersrapra.com.
About The Smithers Group:
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visit www.smithers.com.
You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:
425 West Market Street
Akron, Ohio 44303
Telephone: 330-762-7441
www.smithersrapra.com
Contact
Todd Hain
***@smithers.com
