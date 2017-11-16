News By Tag
Urban Juice Design New Logo For Young's Seafood Brand
Urban Juice creative design agency Cleethorpes develop exciting new logo for Young's Seafood brand.
Unfortunately they can't reveal too much just yet about the new logo design, however keep an eye out on their blog at http://www.urban-
Getting off to a great start with the right logo design is essential to any company's success. That's why Urban Juice carefully focus on creating distinctive, unique and easily recognisable logos that capture the essence of your business and ensure that you stand out from the crowd.
If you would like to discuss a bespoke logo design project with them, then please get in touch and they will be more than happy to advise you on the best creative design solution to suit your individual needs and budget.
For more information about Urban Juice's logo design services, please visit their website at http://www.urban-
About Urban Juice Creative Design Agency Cleethorpes:
With over 50 years combined experience Urban Juice are a full service creative design agency who help businesses of all sizes to perform and communicate better through stunning designs, creative marketing campaigns and innovative digital solutions that deliver measurable results.
Their exceptional creative design services include:
* Graphic design, concept artwork and illustration
* Design and print
* Print and print management
* Website design and e-commerce
* Social media, digital marketing, email campaigns and strategies
* wcj Marketing and advertising
* Professional photography
* Packaging design
* Branding and corporate guidelines design
* Logo design
* Single and double sided business card design
* Stationery, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design
* Folder and annual reports design
* Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design
* Magazines, brochures, yearbooks and catalogue design
* Point of sale and exhibition materials design
* Banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design
* Pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design
* Livery design
For additional information about Urban Juice creative design agency Cleethorpes, or to request a very competitive quote, please visit their website at http://www.urban-
Contact
Urban Juice
***@urban-juice.co.uk
