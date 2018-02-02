News By Tag
Pinerolo Brigade to explore tactical data management integration into ground forces
In line with this, SMi has announced that Brigadier General Francesco Bruno, Commander of the Pinerolo Brigade, will be presenting a session at the Network Centric Warfare conference on Improving the Operational Effectiveness of Italian Ground Forces Through Technological Innovation. This exclusive presentation will explore:
• Forza NEC's focus on integrating tactical data management into ground forces
• How effective information sharing will enable more effective joint Italian operations in the future
• Achieving battlespace supremacy by maximising use of robustly networked forces
• Ensuring cyber resiliency is integrated the into procurement processes to protect military assets and deliver multiple independent levels of security
• Delivering more versatile ground forces through increased utilisation of joint network systems
• Future for further development of net-centric capabilities within the Italian Army
Brigadier General Bruno will be joined by his British counterpart Brigadier Richard Spencer, who will be speaking about UK BATCIS on Day 2.
Other featured speakers at the conference include representatives from Leonardo, the Italian Air Force, Italian Army, DISA Europe, DSTL, US Army Europe, NATO Shape, NATO Defence College Foundation and more. Visit the event website to view the full list of speakers and presentations.
Network Centric Warfare 2018 will provide a platform to address challenges and issues surrounding the demand for modernisation and digitisation of information, the growing need for interoperability within communication systems, and procurement for technological advancements of military assets.
The updated agenda as well as registration information can be found on www.netcentric-
Network Centric Warfare 2018
1-2 February 2018
Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter's Spa, Rome, Italy
