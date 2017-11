Pinerolo Brigade to explore tactical data management integration into ground forces

Visit www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog for more info!

Italy continues to become a key player in the development of network-enabled systems. Just recently, the Pinerolo Brigade concluded Sessione di Integrazione Operativa 2017 and Aquila 6/2017 in line with the Armed Forces' FORZA NEC Program. The exercises explored how operational tactical acts with functional verification tests were defined on new software versions of C2 systemsIn line with this, SMi has announced that Brigadier General Francesco Bruno, Commander of the Pinerolo Brigade, will be presenting a session at the Network Centric Warfare conference on Improving the Operational Effectiveness of Italian Ground Forces Through Technological Innovation. This exclusive presentation will explore:• Forza NEC's focus on integrating tactical data management into ground forces• How effective information sharing will enable more effective joint Italian operations in the future• Achieving battlespace supremacy by maximising use of robustly networked forces• Ensuring cyber resiliency is integrated the into procurement processes to protect military assets and deliver multiple independent levels of security• Delivering more versatile ground forces through increased utilisation of joint network systems• Future for further development of net-centric capabilities within the Italian ArmBrigadier General Bruno will be joined by his British counterpart Brigadier Richard Spencer, who will be speaking about UK BATCIS on Day 2.Other featured speakers at the conference include representatives from Leonardo, the Italian Air Force, Italian Army, DISA Europe, DSTL, US Army Europe, NATO Shape, NATO Defence College Foundation and more. Visit the event website to view the full list of speakers and presentations.Network Centric Warfare 2018 will provide a platform to address challenges and issues surrounding the demand for modernisation and digitisation of information, the growing need for interoperability within communication systems, and procurement for technological advancements of military assets.The updated agenda as well as registration information can be found on www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog.There is currently a £200 Early Bird offer available for bookings done by 30 November.Network Centric Warfare 20181-2 February 2018Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter's Spa, Rome, Italy