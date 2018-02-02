 
Pinerolo Brigade to explore tactical data management integration into ground forces

 
 
LONDON, England - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Italy continues to become a key player in the development of network-enabled systems. Just recently, the Pinerolo Brigade concluded Sessione di Integrazione Operativa 2017 and Aquila 6/2017 in line with the Armed Forces' FORZA NEC Program. The exercises explored how operational tactical acts with functional verification tests were defined on new software versions of C2 systems

In line with this, SMi has announced that Brigadier General Francesco Bruno, Commander of the Pinerolo Brigade, will be presenting a session at the Network Centric Warfare conference on Improving the Operational Effectiveness of Italian Ground Forces Through Technological Innovation. This exclusive presentation will explore:

• Forza NEC's focus on integrating tactical data management into ground forces
• How effective information sharing will enable more effective joint Italian operations in the future
• Achieving battlespace supremacy by maximising use of robustly networked forces

• Ensuring cyber resiliency is integrated the into procurement processes to protect military assets and deliver multiple independent levels of security

• Delivering more versatile ground forces through increased utilisation of joint network systems
• Future for further development of net-centric capabilities within the Italian Army

Brigadier General Bruno will be joined by his British counterpart Brigadier Richard Spencer, who will be speaking about UK BATCIS on Day 2.

Other featured speakers at the conference include representatives from Leonardo, the Italian Air Force, Italian Army, DISA Europe, DSTL, US Army Europe, NATO Shape, NATO Defence College Foundation and more. Visit the event website to view the full list of speakers and presentations.

Network Centric Warfare 2018 will provide a platform to address challenges and issues surrounding the demand for modernisation and digitisation of information, the growing need for interoperability within communication systems, and procurement for technological advancements of military assets.

The updated agenda as well as registration information can be found on www.netcentric-warfare.com/prlog.

There is currently a £200 Early Bird offer available for bookings done by 30 November.

Network Centric Warfare 2018

1-2 February 2018

Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter's Spa, Rome, Italy

For sponsorship wcj packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk (mailto:smalick@smi-online.co.uk?subject=openPR.com%20contact). For delegate enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk (mailto:agibbons@smi-online.co.uk?subject=openPR.com%20con...). For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia on +44 20 7827 6102 or hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk (mailto:hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk?subject=openPR.com%20contact).

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
