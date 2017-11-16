 
November 2017
Support EYH Chicago 2018 on #GivingTuesday: an international day of generosity

Spread the word on social media November 28th to encourage girls to pursue their interests in STEM
 
 
Help us ignite girls' passion to pursue STEM
Help us ignite girls' passion to pursue STEM
 
Spread the Word
CHICAGO - Nov. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) Chicago, the local Chicago branch of the national Expanding Your Horizons Network whose mission is to empower young women of diverse backgrounds to pursue their interests in science, technology, math, and engineering (STEM), is participating in #GivingTuesday on November 28th to December 1st. Supporters can make an online donation and are encouraged to discuss the gender gap in STEM and share stories and photos of their own role models as they spread the word about #GivingTuesday.

#GivingTuesday is an international day of philanthropy that occurs on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber monday.  In contrast to these holidays that kick off a season of celebration of all that we have, #GivingTuesday kicks off the season of charity and giving back.  Founded in 2012 by New York's 92nd Street Y, #GivingTuesday harnesses the potential of social media to rally individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and corporations towards one common goal: through collective acts of generosity and kindness, #GivingTuesday aims to make the world a better place for everyone.

To donate to EYH Chicago, please visit our website: http://EYHChicago.com/donate. The donations will go entirely towards running the EYH Chicago conference held on March 24, 2018.  Supporters generosity will help cover major costs, including equipment rental, venue rental, workshop supplies, printed materials, t-shirts, goodie bags and lunches for ~250  girls and over 100 volunteers. They are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags #EYHChicago and #GivingTuesday to spread the word about contributions to EYH Chicago to family and friends. To learn more, please visit http://EYHChicago.com or check out our video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86A3zZ0zOZ0.



About wcj Expanding Your Horizons Network
Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that hosts one-day conferences to encourage young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Through locally-organized EYH Network programs, the EYH program provides STEM role models and hands-on activities for middle school girls. The ultimate goal is to motivate girls to become innovative and creative thinkers ready to meet 21st century challenges.

About Expanding Your Horizons Chicago
EYH Chicago was founded to address the specific needs that urban communities may experience. In particular, due to the isolation that can be experienced in Chicago communities, female students may not be exposed to appropriately-matched role models in STEM careers. Moreover, the lack of educational resources leaves students and parents unaware of academic planning, professional expectations, and local STEM programs. Having more informed students and parents serves to increase awareness of opportunities for individual success and allows them to disseminate valuable knowledge to advance their communities as a whole.

Contact
Kate Proudfoot (Social Media Team)
Expanding Your Horizons Chicago
***@eyhchicago.com
