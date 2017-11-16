News By Tag
Support EYH Chicago 2018 on #GivingTuesday: an international day of generosity
Spread the word on social media November 28th to encourage girls to pursue their interests in STEM
#GivingTuesday is an international day of philanthropy that occurs on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber monday. In contrast to these holidays that kick off a season of celebration of all that we have, #GivingTuesday kicks off the season of charity and giving back. Founded in 2012 by New York's 92nd Street Y, #GivingTuesday harnesses the potential of social media to rally individuals, nonprofits, businesses, and corporations towards one common goal: through collective acts of generosity and kindness, #GivingTuesday aims to make the world a better place for everyone.
To donate to EYH Chicago, please visit our website: http://EYHChicago.com/
About wcj Expanding Your Horizons Network
Expanding Your Horizons (EYH) is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that hosts one-day conferences to encourage young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers. Through locally-organized EYH Network programs, the EYH program provides STEM role models and hands-on activities for middle school girls. The ultimate goal is to motivate girls to become innovative and creative thinkers ready to meet 21st century challenges.
About Expanding Your Horizons Chicago
EYH Chicago was founded to address the specific needs that urban communities may experience. In particular, due to the isolation that can be experienced in Chicago communities, female students may not be exposed to appropriately-
Contact
Kate Proudfoot (Social Media Team)
Expanding Your Horizons Chicago
