News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
eScan retains its Gold Partnership with Microsoft
eScan had successfully completed the stringent process of Microsoft to earn the most credible Microsoft Gold Certificate & it is the highest level of Microsoft partnership. For the certification, every participant must enroll a certain number of partner points throughout the year to qualify. eScan has been receiving this prestigious certificate for over a decade now consecutively.
As a certified gold partner, eScan will have access to the Partner Knowledge Base and receive priority listing in Microsoft directories. The Microsoft partner network enables eScan to strengthen its wcj capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technologies. This also is a testimony to better serve customers with trust and commitment.
Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & MD, eScan, "This Microsoft Gold Partnership certificate showcases our expertise and commitment to today's technology market and demonstrates our deep knowledge of MS technologies and its products. It establishes our drive towards developing world-class products at par with our global peers and provides security to the vast MS platform users."
For more information, visit www.escanav.com
Contact
MicroWorld Technologies Inc.
***@escanav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse