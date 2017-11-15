News By Tag
Vacances Release New Single & Music Video For "Don't Go"
Brooklyn Indie/Pop Act Vacances Releases Infectious New Single And Music Video For "Don't Go"
Vacances songwriter Danny Lannon is known for his work with his prior successful groups such as The Frail, and has toured and shared the stage with some of the music industry's most respected acts. With Vacances, Lannon partnered with Alex Fitts (The Kickdrums, John Legend, Kid Cudi) to carefully produce and craft songs that capture the emotion and energy of Lannon's vision. "Don't Go" is the first wcj of multiple new singles to be released on an upcoming album in early 2018.
Since forming in 2015, Vacances has been featured via notable press outlets including AV Club, The Line Of Best Fit, Substream, Earmilk and have received over 200K spins via Spotify. Listen to "Don't Go" and other music from Vacances via Soundcloud - http://bit.ly/
Watch Music Video for "Don't Go" - https://youtu.be/
About Vacances:
Vacances, was forged by singer Danny Lannon in 2015 out of the ashes of established electro pop act The Frail. With the production help of Alex Fitts (The Kickdrums) on new material. Lannon decided to leave San Francisco for New York in order to pursue Vacances. Lannon released his first single "Rnaway" with stellar reviews from Ear Milk, Examiner, and AV Club respectively. Launching off a solid start, Lannon will be releasing a string of singles and an EP in 2017 followed by regional tours in the US. Lannon has shared the stage with notable groups such as Phantogram, Shiny Toy Guns, Goldfrapp, Hunter Valentine and many others.
